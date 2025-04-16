My Solar Claim Launches Initiative to Protect Homeowners from Predatory Solar Companies and Costly Loans

My Solar Claim launches nationwide initiative to help homeowners challenge predatory solar loans, recover tax credits, and regain financial control

My Solar Claim, a consumer advocacy organization, has announced a new initiative aimed at protecting homeowners from predatory solar sales practices and burdensome loans. Utilizing specialized tax strategies, expert legal support, and targeted consumer education, My Solar Claim is helping homeowners regain financial control and recover losses from misleading solar agreements.



In recent years, the surge in residential solar adoption has brought with it an alarming increase in aggressive sales tactics, resulting in homeowners being saddled with expensive, long-term solar loans. Many homeowners report being misled by sales representatives who exaggerated potential savings, concealed critical details about financing, or pressured them into signing agreements without fully understanding the implications.

“My Solar Claim was founded because homeowners deserve better,” said Sara Meyer - a representative from My Solar Claim. “Too many hardworking people have been left financially vulnerable because of aggressive sales tactics and predatory loans. Our mission is to level the playing field, ensuring homeowners have the knowledge and support needed to challenge unfair agreements, reduce their loan burdens, and regain financial security.”

My Solar Claim’s innovative solutions include:



Legal Support and Loan Relief : Partnering with some very powerful law firms, My Solar Claim helps homeowners explore options to restructure or, in some cases, entirely exit oppressive solar loans in addition to winning large settlements.





: Partnering with some very powerful law firms, My Solar Claim helps homeowners explore options to restructure or, in some cases, entirely exit oppressive solar loans in addition to winning large settlements. Solar Tax Credit Recovery : Through their network of expert tax professionals, My Solar Claim helps homeowners maximize available solar tax incentives, potentially recovering thousands of dollars that were previously overlooked or underutilized. They say 90%+ of homeowners with solar installations are unaware of thousands of additional solar tax credits.





: Through their network of expert tax professionals, My Solar Claim helps homeowners maximize available solar tax incentives, potentially recovering thousands of dollars that were previously overlooked or underutilized. They say 90%+ of homeowners with solar installations are unaware of thousands of additional solar tax credits. Comprehensive Education & DIY Resources: My Solar Claim provides free resources, guidance, and DIY toolkits, empowering homeowners to advocate effectively for themselves.

With a proven track record of delivering tangible results, My Solar Claim has quickly established itself as a trusted resource in consumer advocacy, providing hope and actionable solutions for homeowners nationwide.

“Homeowners who feel trapped by their solar loans aren’t alone, and they aren’t powerless,” added Sara. “We stand by our clients every step of the way, dedicated to restoring their financial stability and peace of mind.”

Homeowners affected by solar sales misrepresentation or predatory loans are encouraged to reach out to My Solar Claim at www.mysolarclaim.com for a free evaluation of their situation.

About My Solar Claim

My Solar Claim is dedicated to advocating for homeowners affected by unfair and predatory solar sales practices. Combining financial recovery services, legal support, and educational resources, My Solar Claim helps homeowners nationwide reclaim control over their financial futures.

Sara Meyer - Head of Public Relations My Solar Claim support@mysolarclaim.com www.mysolarclaim.com

Legal Disclaimer:

