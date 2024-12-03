Varonis Expands Data Security Coverage to Databricks

Varonis brings its data-centric and proactive approach to lakehouses in leading Data Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), today announced it expanded its data security coverage to Databricks. The latest integration broadens Varonis' extensive coverage to continuously discover and classify critical data, remove exposures, and detect threats to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

Global enterprises, including 60% of the Fortune 500, rely on Databricks for building, deploying, sharing, and maintaining enterprise-grade data, analytics, and AI solutions at scale. While cloud platforms like Databricks provide power and flexibility, they also increase risk as data grows — requiring a proactive, data-centric approach to discovering where sensitive data lives and remediating risk at scale.

With Varonis, organizations can continuously improve their cloud data security posture. Varonis for Databricks provides a robust feature set for securing data:

Identify at-risk data automatically: Varonis discovers and classifies sensitive data across your data lakehouse — in workspaces, databases, schemas, and more. Varonis provides a clear view of user and group access permissions and identities in Databricks.

Varonis discovers and classifies sensitive data across your data lakehouse — in workspaces, databases, schemas, and more. Varonis provides a clear view of user and group access permissions and identities in Databricks. Remediate issues proactively: Identifying data risks is only part of the puzzle; you must also quickly fix issues and close vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Varonis helps organizations proactively remediate issues and reduce risk.

Identifying data risks is only part of the puzzle; you must also quickly fix issues and close vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Varonis helps organizations proactively remediate issues and reduce risk. Comprehensive threat detection: Active threat detection is crucial for cloud data security, especially when attackers break in using legitimate credentials. Varonis offers comprehensive coverage across the kill chain so that you can detect and address threats on your data faster.



“The shared responsibility model places the responsibility for protecting enterprise data squarely on IT and security teams,” says Brian Vecci, Field CTO, Varonis. “Visibility and automation are essential to address and manage escalating risks and ongoing challenges associated with securing massive cloud data warehouses and lakehouses, where attackers are more likely to gain access with user credentials than they are to hack in.”

Varonis supports Databricks on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Learn more about Varonis for Databricks and request your demo today.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

