King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2024 Begins in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 edition of Saudi Arabia's premier falconry event, the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, opened today at the Saudi Falcons Club's facility in Riyadh. The festival's main competition, called the Melwah, tests falcons' speed and agility as they pursue a traditional lure across a designated course. Running until December 19, the event has attracted top falconers from both the Kingdom and international falconry communities.The festival features a record-breaking prize pool of SAR 36 million, making it the largest in its history. The competition encompasses 131 rounds testing falcons' speed and hunting skills, including 49 qualifying rounds for elite falconers, professionals, owners, and local enthusiasts, special rounds for locally bred falcons, six rounds dedicated to falcons from international breeding farms, and dedicated competitions for youth through the Future Falconer program and women falconers.Moreover, 73 rounds are reserved for the prestigious King Abdulaziz Cup, featuring both international and local competitors. Top performers in each category will compete for the King Abdulaziz Cup titles, with the ultimate champions qualifying for the elite King Abdulaziz Sword competition, the festival's highest honor.Along with the speed trials, the festival includes a prestigious beauty contest where falcons compete in seven distinct categories, ranging from Young Peregrine Falcons to Pure Gyrfalcons and rare Black Nordic breeds, showcasing both international and locally bred birds.Complementing the main competitions, the festival features extensive educational and cultural attractions. The centerpiece is the Future Falconer pavilion, which uses modern technology to introduce visitors to falconry traditions, equipment, and care techniques. Ten specialized pavilions display professional falconry gear and outdoor equipment, while daily live broadcasts through the Qirnas program feature expert analysis and competition coverage.According to the Saudi Falcons Club, the festival serves multiple cultural objectives: strengthening falconry's role in Saudi identity, preserving traditional practices for future generations, fostering international cultural exchange, and offering visitors an authentic window into Saudi heritage through this time-honored sport.The competitions run daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Saudi Falcons Club facility in Malham, north of Riyadh.

