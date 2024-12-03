VideoProc Introduces Free Video Editing App for iOS and Android Mobile Users

VideoProc Editor

Digiarty Software announces the release of VideoProc Editor, a versatile and free video editing app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

VideoProc Editor is the mobile app of our free desktop software, VideoProc Vlogger, with additional features.” — Bob Luo

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, Inc. has launched VideoProc Editor, a free video editing application designed for iOS and Android platforms. Now available on the App Store and Google Play, the app offers a seamless multi-track editing experience aimed at both casual and advanced users. It caters to a wide range of creative projects, from personal videos to social media content.

Developed by the team behind the popular VideoProc suite, this new app highlights Digiarty’s commitment to delivering powerful yet accessible software solutions. Designed for a mobile-first audience, VideoProc Editor offers features such as frame-by-frame editing, creative effects, keyframe animations, and more, enabling users to produce high-quality, cinematic videos on their mobile devices.

According to Bob Luo, head of Digiarty’s mobile software development team, “VideoProc Editor is an extension of our free desktop software, VideoProc Vlogger. We aim to bring a portable and modern editing experience to mobile users, helping them create and share more videos across YouTube, social media, and other platforms.”

Key Features of VideoProc Editor

1. Video Editing Essentials

• Precision Control: Frame-by-frame markers for accurate cuts, trimming, and splitting.

• Comprehensive Toolset: Includes options for cutting, merging, zooming, rotating, and cropping.

• Creative Features: Reverse playback, freeze-frame, Picture-in-Picture (PiP), masking, and blending effects.

2. Keyframe Animation

• Dynamic Transitions: Over 30 customizable keyframe curves for smooth or linear transitions.

• Full Control: Apply keyframes to videos, photos, text, and audio, with adjustments for position, opacity, and movement.

• Streamlined Workflow: Copy and paste keyframe attributes for consistent edits.

3. Speed Adjustments

• Variable Speed Control: Adjust playback speed from 0.1x to 10x.

• Speed Ramping: Built-in presets for creative motion effects.

• Voice Pitch Preservation: Retain or modify voice pitch during speed changes.

4. Text and Subtitle Effects

• Customization Tools: Apply varied text styles, masks, and keyframes.

• Multi-Track Support: Layer subtitles and visual elements for a cohesive presentation.

5. Masking Capabilities

• Scene Customization: Use presets for selective overlays and transitions.

• Dynamic Masking: Adjustable parameters for intricate visual effects.

6. Audio Editing

• Multi-Track Audio: Layer background music and sound effects with precision.

• Advanced Control: Keyframe-based audio adjustments and beat syncing.

7. Transitions and Effects

• Includes 95 effects and over 100 customizable transitions.

8. Color Grading with LUTs

• Offers 180 LUTs for color correction, including options for portraits and skies.

9. Blending Modes

• Features 11 blend modes to combine layers and textures for refined visuals.

Part of Digiarty’s Broader Multimedia Strategy

The launch of VideoProc Editor aligns with Digiarty’s broader vision of delivering user-friendly multimedia tools. This release marks another step in the company’s efforts to innovate in video editing, with plans to integrate more AI-driven features to meet the evolving needs of content creators.

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Founded over 18 years ago, Digiarty Software, Inc. is a leading developer of multimedia software. Its product portfolio includes VideoProc, WinXDVD, and Aiarty, trusted by more than 180 million users in 180 countries. Digiarty remains committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and user-friendly solutions.

For more information, visit www.videoproc.com.



