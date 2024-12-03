InventionHome® Inventor Creates Multipurpose Diving Board for Pontoon Boats for Easily Entering and Exiting the Boat

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- David M. of Coal City, IL is the creator of Ease Aboard, an automated diving board that can be secured to the bottom of a pontoon boat deck and extended to allow users to easily board and exit the boat. The device can also be utilized on the water as a conventional diving board. The board can be extended and retracted from the helm with just a flip of a switch!The plank is comprised of an aluminum frame with stainless steel rods bolted to the bottom of the pontoon deck. Inside the frame is a 10-foot diving board that extends and retracts using an air cylinder controlled by a switch. A marine inverter and a small, low-amp air compressor can also be installed under the helm. The framework may vary depending on the length of the board and the size of the air cylinder. The board offers convenience when entering and exiting the boat while also providing a fun and exciting way for boaters to jump into the water.Markets for pontoon boat attachments that facilitate easy boarding and disembarking from the boat are well-established and steadily growing. The demand for these products is driven by the needs of recreational boaters, families, older adults, and individuals with limited mobility. Conversely, markets for diving boards that accommodate pontoon boats are niche but hold potential due to increasing interest in recreational boating and water-based activities. Products entering these spaces can succeed by focusing on safety and innovative designs.The Ease Aboard board is multifunctional and offers use as both an entry and exit board and a diving board for pontoon boats. There are currently no options on the market that offer these two features, and this product is versatile enough to function as both types of boards. By addressing safety, compatibility, and durability, this innovative product would be significantly beneficial for any manufacturer’s product line.David filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Ease Aboard product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Ease Aboard can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.