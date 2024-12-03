Knowledge Gate Group Wins the Fifth Annual Vesalius Innovation Award by Karger Publishers

left to right, Daniel Ebneter, CEO, Karger Publishers, Barney Vajda & Viktoriya Vasilenko, Knowledge Gate Group, and Gaby Karger, Chairwoman, Board of Directors, Karger Publishers - photo credit: Victoria Telebar Pajan

The Knowledge Gate Group startup that has developed an AI-powered platform to accelerate research won first place at the VIA Award ceremony today in London.

In making Knowledge Gate Group the winner of the 2024 Vesalius Innovation Award, the jury selected an applicant that ticks many boxes of successful and sustainable innovation.” — Daniel Ebneter, CEO at Karger Publishers

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks the fifth consecutive time that Karger Publishers has presented its Vesalius Innovation Award along with its first-time co-presenter BMJ. The award honors internationally active startups that offer innovative solutions for the rapidly changing needs of the Health Sciences ecosystem. This year’s competition focused on advancements in science communication that empower individuals with knowledge in order to promote informed decision-making. These areas include research integrity , knowledge transfer, and artificial intelligence.The award was presented today as a part of the STM Innovation & Integrity Days in London. The following five finalists pitched their innovative ideas to the jury: Clear Skies, Knowledge Gate Group, Prof. Valmed, Prophy, and Signals. The winning startup Knowledge Gate Group provides an AI-powered platform that accelerates research by connecting organizations with leading experts in life sciences . By automating manual processes, the platform facilitates strategic decision-making and fosters collaboration in research and development.At today’s ceremony, Knowledge Gate Group received the 15,000 USD award from Daniel Ebneter, CEO of Karger, who highlighted the importance of supporting innovative solutions in the field of health sciences and publishing. In addition, he thanked the eight-member jury, the VIA team, the award’s co-presenter BMJ and the participating startups for their outstanding dedication to advancing scientific research in new ways.“In making Knowledge Gate Group the winner of the 2024 Vesalius Innovation Award, the jury selected an applicant that ticks many boxes of successful and sustainable innovation,” explains Daniel Ebneter, CEO at Karger Publishers. “By using a combination of self-identification of interested academics and advanced AI, Knowledge Gate Group has managed to build a robust network of experts that are pre-qualified, ready and available to engage with industry partners, thereby dramatically increasing efficiency of while fostering real-world impact .”Runner-up prizes were awarded to two startups: Prof.Valmed, which offers a CE-registered AI tool that acts as a medical co-pilot, providing healthcare professionals with validated diagnostic and therapeutic support, and Clear Skies, which develops innovative data analysis tools to support research integrity.You can find more information about the Vesalius Innovation Award at https://www.karger.com/via Find out more about our partner the STM Association along with Gold Sponsor Molecular Connections, Silver Sponsor Park56 and Startup Academy and co-presenter BMJ.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit https://www.karger.com

Vesalius Innovation Award: 2024 edition

