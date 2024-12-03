Dawn Mattera Corsi Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Affiliates as Guest on 'Success Today' with Jack Canfield

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn Mattera Corsi, a Certified Coach, Motivational Speaker, and best-selling author, was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the United States. Dawn appeared on the acclaimed television program Success Today with guest host Jack Canfield, where she shared her inspirational journey of overcoming life’s challenges to create a life of purpose, passion, and peace.

Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and one of the world’s leading personal development experts, lauded Dawn’s message. “These conversations are profoundly inspiring,” said Canfield. “Dawn Mattera Corsi’s story of resilience and reinvention reminds us all that no matter what we face, we have the power to transform our lives and leave a meaningful legacy.”

Dawn’s unique coaching style blends proven strategies, heartfelt empathy, and empowering motivation to help her clients uncover their true purpose and design a life that reflects their dreams. Her mission to help others create their own dolce vita is rooted in her personal experience overcoming divorce, job loss, and financial challenges to craft a life of fulfillment and legacy.

Through her motivational speaking, Dawn has inspired audiences for organizations like the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, WeightWatchers, and a defense industry contractor. Her engaging presence and relatable insights have made her a sought-after guest on CBS and FOX News, as well as a celebrated voice in numerous media outlets.

About Dawn Mattera Corsi:

For over 25 years, Dawn Mattera Corsi has helped individuals connect with their purpose and design a life of passion, peace, and legacy. A former engineer, she is now a certified coach, motivational speaker, and best-selling author. Her coaching combines practical strategies, empathetic listening, and a touch of tough love to guide clients toward transformation.

Dawn’s personal journey of resilience highlights her ability to rise above life’s trials: transforming painful losses, emotional struggles, and financial setbacks into a foundation for joy and fulfillment. Her experiences inspire her work with clients and audiences, demonstrating the power of perseverance and purpose.

Dawn has been a featured speaker for prominent organizations and continues to captivate audiences with her humor, authenticity, and actionable advice. When she’s not coaching or speaking, Dawn enjoys traveling with her husband, Bob, taking gladiator lessons in Rome, driving vintage Vespas through Tuscany, and searching for the world’s best gelato.

To learn more about Dawn Mattera Corsi, her coaching programs, and speaking engagements, visit www.dawnmattera.com.

