Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market to Reach USD 559.44 Billion by 2031: SkyQuest Technology

Increasing concern regarding the freshwater scarcity is a key contributing factor for the growth of the water and wastewater treatment chemical market.

Westford, US, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global water and wastewater treatment chemical market will attain a value of USD 559.44 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period (2024-2031). A key contributing factor for the growth of the water and wastewater treatment chemical market is the increasing concern regarding the freshwater scarcity. To avoid such problem and to enhance the reusability of wastewater in the process, many government bodies globally are implementing stringent laws and regulations.

Several countries are also interested in making improvements to municipal water systems that serve both urban and rural areas. With advancement in industrial and domestic or municipal water treatment, demand for water treatment chemicals is expected to grow during the water and wastewater treatment chemical market forecast period. The rapid growth of industrialization is also responsible for the pollution of groundwater, especially in developing nations. This is encouraging many government facilities to launch programs for using wastewater efficiently. This will increase the demand for chemicals utilized in wastewater treatment.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 323.17 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 559.44 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End Users, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Increasing shift towards decentralized water treatment Key Market Opportunities Growing emphasis on water reuse and recycling Key Market Drivers Increasing population and urbanization

Growing Population to Increase Demand for Coagulants & Flocculants Water Treatment Process

As per water and wastewater treatment chemical market analysis, the coagulants & flocculants segment is dominating on the basis of product. Coagulants and flocculants are used to eliminate suspended solid particles and colloids from raw water sources via chemical coagulation and flocculation, making them an important first step in any water treatment process. Growing population across the globe along with rapid urbanization is creating immense pressure on water resources, which is increasing the demand for facilitates coagulants & flocculants. This has fueled investments in more sophisticated water and wastewater treatment infrastructure to replenish water stores and enable the reuse of resources. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations pertaining to safe disposal of treated effluents has also fueled the demand for effective pre-treatment chemicals. It is also supported by innovation in technology that includes new coagulant formulations for specific water qualities and higher capacities.

Higher Consumption of Water to Increase Requirement for Raw Water Treatment

Raw water treatment segment is dominating the water and wastewater treatment chemical market. Climate change, over-abstraction and pollution have increased water scarcity, making raw water treatment process more significant. It is used as the first step of water treatment chains in different end-use industries and municipal water utilities. Increasing demand for raw water treatment is mainly due to the increasing gap between water availability and demand all over the world. This made it imperative to invest on larger scale in desalination plants, wastewater reuse, integrated management of water resources and transfer of water between basins. Freshwater is also being allocated for non-potable industrial usage causing an increase in scale and scope of upstream water treatment activity. Furthermore, the ever-increasing global population and the increasing economic development, especially in developing countries, worsened the situation by raising the per capita water consumption.

Strict Regulations on Preservation of Water Resources to Drive Market Growth in North America

North America has captured the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment chemical industry. It has stringent regulations governing water quality and the preservation of water resources. North American cities and municipalities have aging water infrastructure, requiring treatment chemicals for the water they deliver to meet all safety and health parameters. The U.S. market growth is also attributed to the high demand for treated water from the beverage and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the increasing demand for demineralized water in the region due to the increasing demand for high power generation to cater need for industrial development in the region have propelled the market growth.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market Insights

Driver

Strict regulations for proper treatment of water

Increasing urbanization leading to extensive usage of water

Growing industrialization in developing regions

Restraints

High expense of wastewater treatment

Growing alternative water treatment technologies

Strict environmental regulations

Key Players Operating in Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemical Market

AkzoNobel

Ashland

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

ChemTreat, Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab

General Electric

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Kemira Oyj

