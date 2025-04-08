ZRG Expands Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice with the Addition of Joni Noel as Co-Lead

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the world’s fastest-growing full-service talent advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Joni Noel as Co-Head of its Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice. Joni will primarily focus on interim and project consulting, significantly expanding ZRG’s capabilities across the full suite of talent advisory solutions for healthcare and life sciences clients.

Joni Noel brings over 25 years of experience leading healthcare consulting engagements, building high-performing teams, and partnering with private equity to deliver transformation in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. Most recently, she served as Global Healthcare Industry Vertical Leader and Head of Private Equity at RGP, overseeing more than 500 new engagements annually across health systems, payors, life sciences companies, and health tech innovators.

“At this stage in my career, I was looking for a platform that truly understands healthcare – and ZRG does,” said Noel. “The challenges facing this sector are complex, from navigating regulatory shifts to scaling innovation in care delivery. Our work will be focused on helping clients meet those challenges with bold talent strategies and fit-for-purpose leadership.”

Noel will co-lead the practice with Brian McGowan, who has guided ZRG’s healthcare efforts with a strong focus on executive search. Together, they will partner closely to expand ZRG’s impact across the talent spectrum, from C-suite placements to interim leadership, embedded recruiting, and consulting.

“Joni is a force—strategic, deeply embedded in the industry, and relentlessly focused on client outcomes,” said Mark Viner, President of ZRG Interim Solutions & Project Consulting. “Her arrival signals our continued commitment to helping healthcare and life sciences clients solve their biggest challenges—not with static solutions, but with the right expertise at the right time.”

“Joni brings a new dimension to our team,” added Brian McGowan, Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences. “Her leadership in interim and consulting is exactly what our clients need as the industry evolves—and I’m thrilled to partner with her in this next chapter.”

“Our goal is to be the most trusted partner in healthcare and life sciences talent,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Joni’s arrival strengthens our ability to deliver fully integrated solutions, and her track record speaks for itself. This is a key step forward as we expand our capabilities for clients in this critical sector.”

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm transforming how companies hire and manage talent. Its data-driven approach to executive and professional search, combined with its proprietary Zi platform, provides clients with enhanced talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement. With the backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is one of the fastest-growing firms in the search industry, offering retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Media Contact : John Mooney, Over the Moon PR, 908-720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com

