Excision BioTherapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at the 5th Genome Editing Therapeutics Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Excision”, the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Ryo Takeuchi, Senior Director, Genome Editing, will deliver an oral presentation at the 5th Genome Editing Therapeutics Summit (formerly CRISPR 2.0), which is taking place from December 3-5, 2024, in Boston, MA. Dr. Takeuchi will also be chairing a session at the conference entitled, Developing Robust Nonclinical Safety Packages.

Presentation and panel details:
     
Oral presentation:   “Leveraging EBT-101 Preclinical & Early Clinical Development for New In Vivo Multiplex Editing Programs”
Date and Time:   Wednesday, December 4th at 9:30 AM ET 
     
Dr. Takeuchi will also chair the following panel discussion:
     
Panel title:   Developing Robust Nonclinical Safety Packages
Date and Time:   Tuesday, December 3rd at 9:30 AM ET
     

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.
Excision BioTherapeutics develops CRISPR-based therapeutics designed to cure viral infectious diseases. The Company is pioneering treatments for herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 keratitis), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and HIV that target and inactivate the viral DNA. Leveraging the Company's multiplexed gene editing approach, the Excision pipeline builds upon positive safety and tolerability data from a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating a first-generation therapy, EBT-101, in patients with HIV. Excision’s foundational technologies were developed by Dr. Kamel Khalili at Temple University and Dr. Jennifer Doudna at UC Berkeley. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

Contact:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


