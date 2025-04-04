Partners Value Split Corp. to Redeem Its Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 11

TORONTO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”) announced today its intention to redeem all of its 6,000,000 outstanding Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 11 (“Preferred Shares, Series 11”) for cash on April 22, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”) in accordance with the terms of the Preferred Shares, Series 11.

The redemption price per Preferred Share, Series 11 will be equal to C$25.00 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends of C$0.17 per share to April 21, 2025, representing a total redemption price of C$25.17 per share (the “Redemption Price”).

Notice has been delivered to holders of the Preferred Shares, Series 11 in accordance with the terms of the Preferred Shares, Series 11.

From and after the Redemption Date, the Preferred Shares, Series 11 will cease to be entitled to dividends or any other participation in any distribution of the assets of the Company and the holders thereof shall not be entitled to exercise any of their rights as shareholders in respect thereof except to receive the Redemption Price (less any tax required to be deducted and withheld by the Company). After the redemption of the Preferred Shares, Series 11, the Company will consolidate the existing capital shares held by Partners Value Investments Inc. so that there are an equal number of preferred shares and capital shares outstanding.

About Partners Value Split Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio consisting of approximately 120 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of Brookfield Corporation and approximately 30 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Brookfield Shares”) which are expected to yield quarterly dividends that are sufficient to fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares and to enable the holders of the Company’s capital shares to participate in any capital appreciation of the Brookfield Shares.

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. Brookfield Corporation has three core businesses: alternative asset management, wealth solutions, and its operating businesses which are in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate. Brookfield Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BN.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with approximately US$1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power & transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s objective is to generate attractive, long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of its clients and shareholders. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BAM.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at 416-643-7621.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and regulations. The words “expected”, “will”, “agreed” and “enable” and other expressions are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and do not relate to historical matters or identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the redemption of Class AA Preferred Shares, Series 11.

Although the Company believes that the anticipated future results or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information and statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward‐looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; limitations on the liquidity of our investments; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws; risks associated with the use of financial leverage; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to the Company, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Reference should be made to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form for a description of the major risk factors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.