4Blanc Maéstro™ Named 2024 “Nailcare Tool Product of the Year” By Beauty Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry, today announced that Maéstro™ from 4Blanc, revolutionizing nail care through the perfect balance of protection, efficiency, and comfort, has been selected as “Nailcare Tool Product of the Year” in the 2024 awards program.

Maéstro™, the Ultimate Protection Nail Station by 4BLANC®, uniquely combines high efficiency with low energy use, health protection for technicians and clients as well as multiple functions and adjustability. The compact device integrates a dust collector, adjustable lighting, and UV disinfection.

Features include a powerful vacuum for capturing nail, gel, and skin particles with exceptional suction power and low noise. The Maéstro™ cyclone system features a modified axial engine with diagonal blades, designed to effectively clean up to 540 m³ of dust-laden air per hour. In addition, the powerful HEPA-12 air filtration system and integrated UV-C disinfection eliminate 99.8% of fine dust, allergens, and airborne pathogens, ensuring a clean, safe environment for both technicians and clients.

The fluid adjustable head positioning system enables 360° adjustment, for convenience and comfort during use and maintenance. Its cylindered ergonomic body enables this intuitive/simple operation and on-body controls provide easy positioning on articulating the counterweighting arm for comfortable angle adjustment for better suction and light.

168 adjustable LEDs offering a comfortable shadowless customizable lighting experience. The device is easy to control with just four buttons and visual indicators for effortless management of all functions. The durable filter lasts through 150+ treatments, ensuring consistent protection and performance. The table mount system requires only 10cm of working space and there is an option for the Maéstro™ to be mounted on a sturdy floor rolling stand.

“We designed and built Maéstro to safeguard both health and workspace comfort over the long term during nail treatments, in order to ensure a safer and more efficient treatment environment,” said 4BLANC Team. “We’re pleased to accept the ‘Nailcare Tool Product of the Year’ award from Beauty Innovation. We’ll continue to deliver cleaner, more efficient and stylish nail care solutions that elevate every nail artist's workspace.”

The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and success of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Mens Grooming and more. The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“The Maéstro offers the perfect balance of protection, efficiency, and comfort. Nail technicians often operate in poorly ventilated spaces, exposing them to harmul dust and vapors. From skin rash to asthma, without the proper safety equipment, workers and their clients can be exposed to these risks,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Maéstro™ is an innovative integrated nail salon solution emphasizing health protection and workplace wellness. The device from 4Blanc ensures a safer, more versatile environment for nail technicians and clients alike, enhancing both service quality and safety.”

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com.

About 4Blanc

4BLANC® offers a range of innovative products focusing on health care and multilevel protection for beauty professionals and also their customers. 4BLANC® actively contributes to securing the wellness of beauty artists, targeting long-term health protection for their successful career in the beauty and nail industries by providing the best solutions for ergonomic and comfortable workspace.

4BLANC® elevates the standards of the nail industry worldwide by promoting the long-term health and wellness approach for professional nail artists. We prioritize artists’ well-being and comfort in our products to support their productivity, career development, and personal and business success with the best 4BLANC® equipment to create truly safe and ergonomic working space.

