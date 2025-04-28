American Urological Association Releases New Guideline on Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause

BALTIMORE, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2025 Guideline on the Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause.

This Guideline covers the evaluation and treatment of women who present to a clinician with symptoms and signs of genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM). GSM describes the spectrum of symptoms and physical changes resulting from declining estrogen and androgen concentrations in the genitourinary tract during perimenopause and after menopause. Since the introduction of the term GSM in 2014, no consensus has been reached about the number or type of symptoms (i.e., vulvovaginal, urinary, sexual) needed to diagnose GSM, nor a requirement for identifying concurrent physical signs.

This guideline endeavors to provide clinicians with information regarding identification, diagnosis, counseling and treatment for patients with GSM to optimize symptom control and improve quality of life while minimizing adverse effects. The strategies defined in this document were derived from evidence-based and consensus-based processes.

“This GSM guideline provides pragmatic statements designed for rapid implementation, which promises to be transformational for both engagement of urologists in evaluation and treatment as well as improvement of patient outcomes,” said Dr. Melissa Kaufman, chair of the Guideline. “On behalf of the millions of patients who will benefit from this landmark document, we wish to express our deep appreciation to the American Urological Association for the courageous decision to sponsor development of this Guideline.”

This Guideline has 26 recommendations and is a valuable reference for effective evidence-based care in relation to GSM.

This Guideline includes:

Guidance on the screening, evaluation and physical exam of patients who present with GSM symptoms and signs.

Evidence-based guidance on hormonal and non-hormonal treatment options, including local, low-dose vaginal estrogen.

A framework for the proper surveillance of GSM patients who undergo hormonal-based treatment and the follow-up of all GSM patients who undergo any kind of therapy to alleviate symptoms.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my clinical practice has been helping patients improve their quality of life by addressing symptoms of GSM. Through scientific evidence and the application of shared decision making, this AUA guideline will help clinicians educate, empower and treat patients with GSM,” notes Dr. Una Lee, vice-chair of the Guideline. “By promoting high-quality information and dispelling myths and misinformation, clinicians can counsel patients with confidence with the ultimate goal of elevating the urologic care we provide.”

The 2025 Guideline on the Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause was produced in partnership with Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) and American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS) and was endorsed by The International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health (ISSWSH) and The Menopause Society (TMS).

The full guideline is now available at https://www.AUAnet.org/GSMguideline

