South Africa and Germany strengthen development cooperation with EUR276.5 million commitment

The 2024 Intergovernmental Negotiations on South African-German Development Cooperation were held from 25-27 November 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Germany was represented by Officials of the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). South Africa was represented by officials from the National Treasury.

Germany committed further funding of EUR276.5 million (approximately ZAR5.2 billion) for the period from 2024 to 2026. Both South Africa and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to the four focal areas of bilateral development cooperation: (1) peaceful and inclusive societies; (2) climate energy and the just transition; (3) sustainable economic development, training, and employment; and (4) health and pandemics.

The BMZ highlighted the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JET-P) as a milestone in international cooperation and emphasised Germany’s strong commitment to supporting a clean and just transition towards climate neutrality in South Africa. The National Treasury underscored the importance of the "Just" component of the transition to protect livelihoods and the economic base of the coal basin in policy discussions around JET-P.

South Africa and Germany will further strengthen their existing bilateral development cooperation in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and skills development. This will be complemented by additional initiatives focusing on pathways from learning to earning. In recognition of South Africa's significant efforts to strengthen governance and combat gender-based violence, the BMZ made additional commitments in the areas of violence and crime prevention, SDG implementation, and anti-corruption.

Both the BMZ and the National Treasury highlighted the more than 30 years of joint development cooperation as important for the furtherance of the interests of the respective countries. With South Africa’s upcoming G20 Presidency, both countries look forward to deepening their cooperation on international topics such as fighting climate change and ensuring just energy transitions.

