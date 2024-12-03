Estrada: Co-sponsorship remarks Resolution on the passing of Senator Santanina Rasul

PHILIPPINES, December 3 - Press Release

December 3, 2024 Co-sponsorship remarks

Resolution on the passing of Senator Santanina Rasul It is with profound sadness that I join this august chamber in celebrating the life of a distinguished public servant and legacy of an extraordinary woman - Senator Santanina Tillah Rasul. Itinuturing ko pong pangalawang magulang si Sen. Nina dahil siya po ay tumayong ninang sa aming kasalng aking maybahay na si Precy noong 1989. Mapalad ang aking ama na si dating Pangulong Joseph Estrada dahil nakasama niya noong Eighth Congress ang kauna-unahang babaeng Muslim na nahalal bilang Senador. I can only imagine the level of discourse and debates that she engaged in during those times, given her unique background and viewpoints that certainly enriched the plenary deliberations, being an honor student all her life during her elementary up to college days, and is armed with vast experience in public service as a public school teacher who eventually engaged in executive and legislative work from the local government up to the Office of the President. A visionary leader and trailblazer, Sen. Nina was undeniably ahead of her time. She broke barriers in a traditionally male-dominated political landscape, paving the way for greater representation of women in governance. You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar. That was her favorite catchphrase, according to her daughter Amina and that's how she got things done in the Senate in the Eighth and Ninth Congresses. Pinairal niya ang pagiging nanay, kapatid sa pakikitungo sa kanyang mga kasamahan para makangalap ng suporta sa kanyang mga isinusulong na mga panukalang batas. Tinagurian siyang "puso ng Senado" dahil sa kanyang malasakit at hindi matatawarang dedikasyon sa kapakanan ng mga nasa marginalized sektor, lalo na sa mga kababaihan, kabataan at mga komunidad saBangsamoro region. Inclusivity, upliftment of the status of women, and promotion of quality education marked her legislative accomplishments, which benefitted generations of Filipinos. Her commitment to the cause of literacy and accessible education for all as an anchor for sustainable national development continued outside the halls of the Senate, through the Magbassa Kita Foundation. As I join the nation in mourning the loss of an accomplished stateswoman, patriot and Filipina, this representation takes comfort in the fact that her legacy of selfless public service and a better Philippines lives on through the millions of Filipinos whose lives were positively transformed. My sincere condolences to the entire family, her wonderful grandchildren and siblings. Paalam, Ninang Nina. Baunin po ninyo ang aming pagpupugay at pasasalamat sa inyong tapat na serbisyosa ating bansa. Maraming salamat po.

