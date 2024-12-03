Deputy Minister Buti Manamela delivers keynote address at graduation ceremony for laboratory animal technologists in Birchwood, 4 Dec

Deputy Minister Manamela to deliver the keynote address at the graduation ceremony for laboratory animal technologists in Birchwood

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will deliver the keynote address at the graduation ceremony of the South African Association of Laboratory Animal Technologists (SAALAT) for the Laboratory Animal Technologists at Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg on the 04th of December 2024.

The ceremony reflects SAALAT’s commitment to fostering education and research in scarce and vital professions. By supporting laboratory animal technology, South Africa reaffirms its leadership in ethical research practices and scientific innovation, addressing global health challenges such as communicable diseases and advancing medical progress.

This momentous occasion underscores the critical role of laboratory animal technology in the scientific and medical community. Laboratory animal technologists are essential in ensuring the humane treatment of animals in research settings, maintaining the ethical and scientific integrity of groundbreaking studies that contribute to both human and animal health.

Members of the media are invited to attend this prestigious event.

Event details are as follows:

Date: December 4, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Birchwood Hotel, Kempton Park, Gauteng

For accreditation and interview requests, please contact:

Ms Samantha Stephenson

Cell: 081 798 6028

Email: sammy@newmoonmedia.co.za

Mr Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

Email: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za