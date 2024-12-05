Dunn Lumber partners with LEAFIO AI

Efficiency Boost: Dunn Lumber, a US DIY Retailer, Streamlines Merchandising with LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions

We appreciate our partner's enthusiasm and drive. This inspires us and gives us confidence that LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency will take Dunn Lumbert’s business success to the next level.” — Andrew Max, CCO of LEAFIO AI.

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions is pleased to announce the start of cooperation with Dunn Lumber, a US-based DIY retailer with a long-standing history and extensive experience in its field. The project's goal is to implement the advanced LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency solution for space optimization and merchandising automation.Dunn Lumber is a family-owned company founded in 1907 in Seattle. It specializes in the supply of lumber and building materials for DIY homeowners and their contractor customer base. The chain, which carries about 18,000 SKUs, includes nine stores in the Puget Sound area and one distribution center. Dunn Lumber prides itself on exceptional product quality and personalized customer service.The company’s merchandising department faced several problems related to the manual management of merchandising processes before establishing cooperation with LEAFIO AI:- inconsistent use of shelf space due to the lack of a unified system for developing and integrating planograms;- limited flexibility and scalability when working with planograms and layout planning as a result of the need for a large amount of manual labor;- difficulty in tracking the implementation of planograms, which carried the risk of inconsistencies and possible sales losses;- lack of analytics on the effectiveness of display and use of the sales floor space.These issues limited the chain’s capabilities and made it difficult to control the display of goods on the shelves. To overcome these challenges, Dunn Lumber decided to implement LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency, a cloud-based merchandising automation solution.“I am thrilled to be collaborating with LEAFIO AI and their innovative Shelf Efficiency solution. This solution will revolutionize the way we implement and execute planograms and store designs, ensuring a more efficient and dynamic retail environment. We are confident that this partnership with LEAFIO AI will greatly enhance our operational efficiency and provide our customers with an even better shopping experience,” said Tyler Banken, VP of Purchasing and Technology.The implementation of LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency will provide the retailer with:- balanced planograms where attractiveness equals efficiency;- optimized product planning and reduced staff workload;- easy layout management in all of the chain’s stores;- guaranteed compliance with the planogram thanks to simple monitoring mechanisms;- resources saved by eliminating printed materials in favor of effective digital tools.The solution implementation is currently in progress, and the project is ahead of schedule as the first stage, which involves studying the company’s processes, is nearing completion.Dunn Lumber expects that the implementation will optimize resources for merchandising processes and generally increase customer satisfaction.“We feel the enthusiasm and strong motivation our partner’s team is bringing to the table. This inspires us and gives us confidence that LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency will take Dunn Lumbert’s business success to the next level,” comments Andrew Max, CCO of LEAFIO AI.LEAFIO AI is proud to partner with a company with more than a century of successful experience. Dunn Lumber will undoubtedly be able to provide the highest level of service and improve its business performance as a result of the integration.About Dunn LumberDunn Lumber, founded in 1907 in Seattle, is a family-owned company specializing in lumber and building materials. Serving both DIY/homeowners and contractors, Dunn Lumber operates nine stores in the Puget Sound area and one distribution center. The company is dedicated to exceptional product quality and personalized customer service, offering a wide range of products and expert advice to meet all customer needs.About LEAFIO AIThe LEAFIO AI Retail Automation Platform provides robust, adaptable, and dynamic automation solutions designed for retailers, distributors, and CPG manufacturers. Serving over 200 companies across more than 30 countries, LEAFIO AI helps clients maintain market leadership, enhance resilience against disruptions, and boost revenue with improved profit margins. Utilizing AI-driven technology, LEAFIO AI creates sophisticated software solutions for essential business processes, including supply chain management, inventory optimization , merchandising, assortment performance, and promotion forecasting.

LEAFIO AI Retail Automation Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.