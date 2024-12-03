TAIWAN, December 3 - President Lai arrives in Republic of the Marshall Islands

President Lai Ching-te departed from Hawaii while en route for state visits to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau. After a five-hour flight, his delegation arrived at the Amata Kabua International Airport at noon on December 3 local time (morning of December 3 Taipei time).

President Lai was welcomed to the Marshall Islands on the plane by Ambassador to the Marshall Islands Steve C.C. Hsia (夏季昌) and the Marshallese chief of protocol Handelene Maddison, and after alighting from the plane was greeted by President Hilda C. Heine and her husband. After accepting a garland of flowers, President Lai walked down the red carpet with President Heine to wave greetings to the Marshallese students and members of our overseas community in attendance amidst a lively and joyous atmosphere.

President Lai then proceeded to the airport VIP lounge, where he exchanged greetings with President Heine, her husband, and Marshallese government officials. In his remarks, President Lai first greeted everyone present with the Marshallese phrase Iakwe, aolep. Noting that the Marshall Islands is the first diplomatic ally he is visiting since taking office, he expressed gratitude to President Heine and her husband, friends from all sectors of the Marshall Islands, and fellow Taiwanese, for greeting him and his delegation at the airport.

Mentioning what President Heine had said, that visitors bring rain and also good blessings to the Marshallese people, President Lai remarked that we have a saying in Mandarin which means that good fortune comes with the rain. He then thanked the heavens for the safe landing amidst the rainy weather.

President Lai pointed out that Taiwan and the Marshall Islands share a traditional Austronesian culture, as well as the values of freedom and democracy, adding that we can consider ourselves family, or good, like-minded partners. Over many years of mutual support, he said, we have provided each other the greatest possible backing. He said he is very much looking forward to observing firsthand the cooperative projects that we are implementing or have recently completed, emphasizing that together, we are creating a brighter future for both of our peoples.

In closing, President Lai once again thanked everyone for their warm welcome, using the Marshallese phrase Kommol tata. He then expressed hope that through our joint efforts, we can create even more opportunities for collaboration to advance the development of our two nations.

Those who greeted President Lai at the airport were Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani Kaneko, Acting Mayor of Majuro Randy Jack, and Ambassador of the Marshall Islands to Taiwan Anjanette Kattil.