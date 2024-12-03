The Honest Talk Announces Partnership with Air Canada as Platinum Partner

Air Canada and ‘The Honest Talk’ Join Forces to Take Stories of Leading Canadian Women to New Heights

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Talk is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey to create Canada’s largest community for women. Air Canada has joined as a platinum partner, marking a momentous step forward in The Honest Talk’s mission to tell the stories and share the experiences of women across the country.

Through this exciting partnership, The Honest Talk will feature the experiences of women in aviation, including profiles of Air Canada’s leading female executives, pilots, maintenance crew and staff, further amplifying the voices of women in leadership.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Air Canada, a company that shares our commitment to empowering women and celebrating their achievements,” said Jennifer Stewart, Co-Founder of The Honest Talk. “This collaboration allows us to reach an even broader audience and continue our mission of building a supportive and inspiring community for women.”

Catherine Clark, Co-Founder of The Honest Talk, added, “This partnership is a perfect way to highlight the incredible stories of women who are making a difference in their fields. We are proud to work with Air Canada to bring these narratives to the forefront and inspire the next generation of female leaders.”

Christianna Scott, Air Canada’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion shared, “Air Canada is thrilled to partner with the Honest Talk. This collaboration will contribute to elevating conversations that showcase female resilience, and therefore inspire and empower others through these meaningful discussions.”

The Honest Talk is a digital media site featuring daily curated content, first-person stories and in-depth articles, as well as a leading podcast, and host of the annual The Women’s Summit.

For more information, please contact:

Jennifer Madigan

Syntax Strategic

613.470.8555

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.