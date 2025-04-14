Disincorporation Mailer Misquotes Officials, Distorts Reality for Reno, TX Residents

Azle, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azle, Texas -

Save Reno PC, a citizen-led Special Purpose Action Committee (SPAC) dedicated to preserving the corporate status of Reno, TX, is strongly urging voters to reject misinformation spread by proponents of disincorporation. The recent mailer circulated by the "Disincorporate the City of Reno PAC" contains multiple inaccuracies, misquotes public officials, and presents a misleading picture of the consequences residents would face should Reno cease to exist as an incorporated city. Save Reno PC stands committed to transparency and fact-based information, ensuring residents have accurate knowledge as they approach the May 3rd ballot.

Central to the disinformation campaign by disincorporation advocates is the claim of significant tax relief paired with improved county services upon disincorporation. In reality, these promises omit critical context and consequences. The mailer erroneously suggests that disincorporation would substantially reduce residents' overall tax burden. However, this claim fails to consider that any supposed short-term tax rate reductions do not account for the significant shifts in responsibility and associated costs from city governance to Parker County.

Specifically, the disincorporation mailer grossly oversimplifies county tax implications. While it mentions that county taxes cannot be raised exclusively for former city residents, it ignores the reality that absorbing Reno into county jurisdiction would inevitably strain county resources. Parker County Judge Pat Deen clarified on social media that integrating an additional 60 miles of roadway into the county's responsibility will indeed affect the county budget, potentially necessitating county-wide tax increases. Texas Tax Code Section 26.05 explicitly acknowledges that counties facing increased obligations must adjust budgets accordingly. Moreover, Judge Deen explicitly stated the county would be responsible for law enforcement coverage, creating further budgetary pressures supported by Texas Local Government Code Chapter 341.

Additionally, Judge Deen publicly addressed the issue of being misquoted in the mailer. The mailer attributed to Judge Deen a vague assurance that contingencies would be in place following disincorporation. Judge Deen's Facebook response makes it clear he was misrepresented. He expressed dissatisfaction with the removal of essential context from his comments, emphasizing the substantial impacts on county budgets, including the likelihood of county tax increases, as well as residents' loss of control over water rates should the city become disincorporated. This stark misrepresentation underscores the misleading narrative being presented by disincorporation proponents.

The assertion that disincorporation would yield better county services is also highly questionable. According to the Texas Municipal League, counties are generally limited in their ability to provide urban-level services, and city residents typically receive more immediate, responsive, and comprehensive services than their county counterparts. The county's ability to seamlessly assume responsibility for local roads, drainage, and animal control without disruption or additional cost is overstated. Save Reno PC highlights the practical challenges and delays residents would face if disincorporation passes. It would effectively create a period of uncertainty, where crucial services might not meet the expectations set by the disincorporation advocates.

Regarding water services, the mailer provides a false sense of assurance. It vaguely mentions potential interest from multiple entities in purchasing the Reno water department. This overlooks critical details, notably that privatization could lead to substantial rate hikes, over which residents would have no oversight or voice. Under Texas Water Code Chapter 13, privatized water utilities are primarily regulated by the Public Utility Commission, and residents typically have minimal direct influence over rates. Under city governance, citizens have direct input into utility rates and policies through elected representatives. Privatization removes this critical democratic control, potentially exposing residents to unchecked rate increases and profit-driven management practices detrimental to community interests.

Furthermore, claims regarding fire protection under ESD #1 also lack context. The petition to place ESD #1 on the November ballot is by no means a guaranteed or immediate solution, leaving potential gaps in reliable fire protection coverage should disincorporation occur prematurely. Fire and emergency medical responses are among the most crucial services residents rely upon, and any delay or gap in coverage poses a significant safety risk, as highlighted by Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 775.

Finally, the promise of "no forced annexation" as presented by the mailer is misleading. While HB 347 indeed ended forced annexation, the mailer neglects the reality that disincorporation opens pathways for voluntary annexation influenced by external financial pressures or incentives. Thus, control over local zoning, development, and long-term community planning could become vulnerable to external interests not aligned with current residents' wishes, as emphasized by analyses conducted by the Texas Municipal League.

Save Reno PC remains firmly committed to factual clarity and comprehensive information for Reno's residents. The misleading mailer circulated by disincorporation proponents undermines informed voting and public trust. On May 3rd, residents have the opportunity to safeguard their city's future by voting against disincorporation and rejecting misleading propaganda in favor of continued local governance, accountability, and community control.

