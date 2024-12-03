Dimer Acid Market projected to surpass US$2.306 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.58%

The dimer acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58%, reaching a market size of US$2.306 billion in 2030 from US$1.842 billion in 2025.

The dimer acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58%, reaching a market size of US$2.306 billion in 2030 from US$1.842 billion in 2025.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the dimer acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2.306 billion in 2030.Dimer acid is also called dimerized fatty acid organic ingredient derived from animal and vegetable fats. Polymeric resins, coatings, adhesives, lubricants , greases, personal care items, and printing inks are all prominently manufactured and formulated using this. Dimer acid holds excellent properties of viscosity, lubrication, adhesion, melting point, and stability against chemicals and heat. In addition, it shows remarkable miscibility in organic solvents, resins, and polymers, with performance properties well complemented by the same. Also, dimer acid is from a natural source and emits very little VOCs into the environment.As it is being widely used in the electronics segment to manufacture a variety of printed circuit boards (PCBs), wire and cable coatings, dielectric materials, semiconductors, and thermal interface materials (TIMs), the market is growing. Rising usage of this product as oilfield chemicals for improving the performance and stability of production chemicals, corrosion inhibitors, and drilling fluids is another driving factor for the growth of this market. The product finds great application in paints and coatings in the construction industry due to its excellent adhesion, durability, and chemical resistance, which further increases the market size. In addition, market growth is based on government policies favouring the adoption of sustainable and green solutions in industrial processes.Moreover, the market is also expected to grow due to several other factors, such as the quickening pace of industrialization, the rising investment in the creation of sophisticated production techniques, and the rising demand for high-performance materials.Additionally, as it provides superior adhesion, corrosion resistance, and durability, dimer acid is frequently used in the formulation of coatings and paints for the automotive industry. Another factor driving growth is the extensive use of the product in the manufacturing of adhesives and sealants for joining parts, caulking joints, and stopping leaks in automobiles. Furthermore, dimeric acid enhances lubricants' lubricity, viscosity, and thermal stability, guaranteeing seamless operation and decreased friction in bearings, engines, transmissions, and other automotive systems.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dimer-acid-market The dimer acid market is segmented by application into three major categories: Oilfield chemicals, reactive polyamide resins, and non-reactive polyamide resins. Reactive polyamide is the largest application segment in the growing industry for reactive polyamide resins, especially in the building sector, for example, epoxies and floorings, where it is used to enhance performance.Moreover, the demand for non-reactive polyamide resins is expected to grow rapidly in the years to come, as increasing applications in flexographic printing inks, paper coatings, and various industrial solvents will diversify their end-user segments.The dimer acid market by product is segmented into distilled, standard distilled and hydrogenated. The demand for distilled dimer acid is because of the high level of consistent quality and purity it possesses, making it a preferred candidate for many types of industrial applications. Besides having a large share of the dimer acid market for complete consumption during the formulation of adhesives, paints and coatings, lubricants, and polyamide resins, these properties make it suitable for applications where performance and durability are called for due to advanced performance attributes, such as improved adhesion, enhanced chemical resistance, and good thermal stability. Its purer fraction also determines its suitability for applications where performance and durability are vital factors. Enforcement of stringent quality standards with legal compliance has pushed manufacturers to enhance their quality control processes and ensure that their products meet the stipulated requirements. Customers are thus getting more convinced by these stringent requirements, thus creating more demand for distilled dimer acid.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the dimer acid market is growing significantly owing to the prominent industries present in the region such as lubricants, paints and coatings, and adhesives. Such application areas coupled with the growing industrialization and urbanization witnessed in the region have also proven to be beneficial for the market since the product is being widely used in consumer goods, automotive parts, packaging materials, and construction products. Furthermore, the favourable economic conditions of the region have supported the growth of end-user sectors in that dimer acids are used, including consumer goods, personal care, and the automotive industry.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Dimer acid market that have been covered are Croda International, Oleon N.V, Jinan tonfa resin Co. Ltd, Emery Oleochemicals, Florachem, Fujian Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd, Jiangsu Jinma Oil Technology Development Co. Ltd., Anqing Hongtai New Materials Co. Ltd., Kraton Corporation.The market analytics report segments the dimer acid market as follows:• By Applicationo Oilfield Chemicalso Reactive Polyamide Resinso Non-Reactive Polyamide Resins• By Producto Distilledo Standardo Distilled and Hydrogenated• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Croda International• Oleon N.V.• Jinan tongfa resin Co. Ltd• Emery Oleochemicals• Florachem• Fujian Liancheng Baixin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.• Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd• Jiangsu Jinma Oil Technology Development Co. Ltd.• Anqing Hongtai New Materials Co. Ltd.• Kraton CorporationExplore More Reports:• Acetic Acid Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/acetic-acid-market • Amino Acids Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/amino-acids-market • Nitric Acid Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/nitric-acid-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.