Simple Forwarding Launches "Amazon Sync" Beta to Help Sellers Navigate New Amazon Placement Fees

Amazon Sync beta by Simple Forwarding helps sellers cut costs and simplify shipping under Amazon’s new rules.

Amazon Sync is our response to Amazon's new placement fees. We consolidate shipments from multiple sellers into full container loads directed to Amazon specified centers, to help sellers reduce costs” — Abe Orgel

MONROE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Amazon's introduction of placement fees for sellers who choose not to ship to their specified five fulfillment centers, Amazon Sync offers a strategic approach to minimize these costs through optimized Full Container Load (FCL) shipping.In March 2024, Amazon implemented new inbound placement service fees, charging sellers additional costs when shipments are not sent to designated fulfillment centers. This change has significantly impacted sellers' logistics and profitability, as they are left paying high trucking costs all over the country.“Amazon Sync is our response to Amazon's new placement fees.” says Abe Orgel, CEO of Simple Forwarding . “We consolidate shipments from multiple sellers into full container loads directed to Amazon specified centers, to help sellers reduce costs and comply with the new requirements.”Key Features of Amazon Sync:Cost Reduction: By combining shipments from three sellers into a single FCL shipment to each of Amazon’s five designated fulfillment centers, Amazon Sync helps mitigate the additional placement fees.Optimized Logistics: The service ensures that shipments are routed efficiently to comply with Amazon's new policies, facilitating smoother operations.Simplified Process: Amazon Sync offers a transparent and straightforward solution, allowing sellers to focus on their core business activities without the added burden of complex logistics.Join the Amazon Sync Beta Waitlist Simple Forwarding invites Amazon sellers affected by the recent placement fee changes to join the Amazon Sync waitlist. Early participants will receive personalized support and the opportunity to provide feedback, shaping the service to meet sellers' needs effectively.About Simple ForwardingSimple Forwarding is a leading logistics provider dedicated to simplifying international shipping for e-commerce businesses. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and innovation, Simple Forwarding’s solutions support Amazon sellers in expanding their reach and managing logistics with ease.AvailabilityAmazon Sync by Simple Forwarding is currently available in beta to a limited number of Amazon sellers. Interested sellers can join the waitlist to be among the first to experience the benefits of Amazon Sync.To learn more about Amazon Sync and to secure your place on the waitlist, please visit https://simpleforwarding.com/sync/ or contact us at Avigail@simpleforwarding.com or 212-203-5575 .

