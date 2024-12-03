Earos Raises $10 Million from Lemon Ltd. to Build Decentralized AI Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earos, an innovative Web3 initiative combining artificial intelligence agent with blockchain, has announced a successful $10 million funding round led by Lemon Ltd. This investment will fuel the development of Earos’s decentralized digital ecosystem, designed to empower users through cutting-edge technology and sustainability.Headquartered in Singapore, Earos is backed by a team of experts from leading global internet companies. The project's mission is to build the first decentralized AI Agent platform, enabling individuals and developers to create, deploy, and monetize their AI agents seamlessly. At the core of this effort is the Agent Workstation, a groundbreaking distributed infrastructure that allows global nodes to collaborate on AI model training, deployment, and validation. This innovative approach decentralizes AI technology while ensuring scalability and accessibility.Earos Information TableEaros Basic InformationOfficial Website: https://earos.io Headquarter: SingaporeSocial Media:X : https://x.com/Earos_official Medium : https://medium.com/@Earos Telegram : https://t.me/EarosOfficialGroup The $10 million funding will support the enhancement of this infrastructure, the onboarding of developers, and the expansion of Earos’s global footprint. Lemon Ltd.'s investment underscores growing confidence in the potential of decentralized platforms to redefine digital economies.“With Lemon Ltd.’s support, we’re taking a major step toward realizing our vision of a decentralized, user-driven digital future,” said the Earos team. “This funding empowers us to scale innovation, expand the Agent Workstation ecosystem, and provide tools that ensure AI and blockchain work harmoniously to benefit all users.”The project is set to redefine the relationship between AI, blockchain, and user empowerment, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of decentralized technologies.Website: http://earos.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.