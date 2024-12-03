Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s D'YAVOL Inception named 'Best Scotch Whisky’ at New York World Spirits Competition 2024

D'YAVOL Inception named "World's Best Scotch Whisky" at the New York World Spirits Competition 2024

D’YAVOL Inception was awarded the ‘Best Overall Scotch’ as well as the 'Best Of Class’ Blended Malt Scotch Whisky at the New York World Spirits Competition 2024

Inception’s award at the New York World Spirits Competition is a testament to the belief that the finest things in life are crafted with care and passion.” — Shah Rukh Khan, Co-Founder, D'YAVOL Luxury Collective

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- D’YAVOL, a global luxury collective backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, has been awarded the ‘Best Overall Scotch’ as well as the 'Best Of Class’ Blended Malt Scotch Whisky at the 2024 New York World Spirits Competition (NYWSC) for its flagship whisky, Inception.The New York World Spirits Competition, part of The Tasting Alliance, is a prestigious and reputed event celebrated for its rigorous blind tasting process and high standards. Judged by a diverse panel of industry experts, it recognises exceptional quality and craftsmanship across the spirits spectrum – from legacy brands to emerging craft producers. Earning an NYWSC medal is a mark of distinction, showcasing both established and boutique products for their superior excellence.Shah Rukh Khan, Co-founder, D’YAVOL, says, “Inception’s award at the New York World Spirits Competition is a testament to the belief that the finest things in life are crafted with care and passion."D’YAVOL Inception is a multi-award-winning blend of eight rare single malts sourced from Speyside, Highland, Lowland, and Island regions which are aged up to 12 years, some of which are matured for many years in Tawny Port and rare Madeira casks.Launched in 2023, it is non-chill filtered, ensuring its authentic flavour, mouthfeel, and character are preserved. The whisky offers layers of dark chocolate, dried fruit, and oak spice, balanced with subtle notes of smoked wood, ripe plums, spiced vanilla, and a gentle smokiness. D’YAVOL Inception has also earned many prestigious accolades, including Gold at the International Wine and Spirits Awards (IWSA), Double Gold at the New York World Spirits Competition (NYWSC), and ‘Blended Scotch of the Year’ at the Asia International Spirits Competition (AISC) in the 2024 editions respectively.Aryan Khan, Co-Founder, D’YAVOL, says," “Winning this prestigious award is both a validation and an inspiration for us at D'YAVOL . It’s proof that our belief in authenticity, quality and craftsmanship resonates globally."Apart from Inception, D’YAVOL Spirits also offers a Single Estate Vodka, produced in Poland and a blended Scotch whisky, Vortex, in its portfolio. Both of these have garnered multiple gold medals across recognised international platforms, such as the International Wine and Spirits Awards (IWSA) and the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) in the 2024 editions.D’YAVOL spirits are now available in India, Australia, and the UAE, and will soon be available in more global markets, including the UK and USA.###About D’YAVOL: D’YAVOL, a brand of SLAB Ventures , was founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Leti Blagoeva, Aryan Khan and Bunty Singh to provide a springboard for their idea of bringing a luxury lifestyle collective to the world. SLAB Ventures is a privately owned and independent entity prioritizing craftsmanship, artisanship, and small-batch production. Having devoted several years to developing winning product propositions and an authentically engaging brand concept, the business is now successfully operating across key consumer goods verticals and targeted international markets. Based in The Netherlands, the company has strategic partnerships with leading industry outfits worldwide.Explore more on www.dyavol.com

