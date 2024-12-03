Farmer and Poet Lucinda Kay Boragno to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SANGER, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucinda Boragno, owner of California Cowgirls Unlimited, continues to enchant audiences with captivating tales from the San Joaquin Valley, a land of rich history and vibrant culture. Dedicated to preserving the memories of her father and the quintessential experiences of growing up in this fertile region, Boragno breathes life into the past through her narratives, poems, and songs.

Raised amidst the ranches and family farms surrounding the San Joaquin Valley, Boragno’s stories transport listeners back to simpler times when the valley’s bountiful harvests provided the nation with some of its finest food and wine, long before the rise of wine country fame in places like Napa. “In the summer, you could smell the fruit ripening and feel the coolness of ditch water irrigating the land,” reminisces Boragno. “You’d catch whiffs of raisins drying in the sun, tomatoes ripening, and the essence of everything that was agriculture.”

California Cowgirls Unlimited was born out of a desire to cherish these sensory memories and celebrate the hardworking families that have sustained the valley’s legacy. Emphasizing the difference between family farms and industrial agriculture, Boragno highlights the shift towards processed foods and the importance of returning to whole foods, recalling her fondness for the authentic taste of the valley’s produce.

A passionate animal lover, Lucinda is also dedicated to the protection and care of animals. Boragno’s California Cowgirl Canine Cadets are a testament to her commitment. “I’ve grown up with animals around me all my life,” shares Boragno. With the serendipitous arrival of a stray dog and her seven puppies, she created a special bond. “These little dogs are so smart and protective of me. They’re family,” she says. Her canine companions become an audience as she reads stories and plays music, a delightful homage to her childhood connections and memories.

One such cherished memory is from Boragno’s sixth-grade year at Del Rey Union Elementary School, where she recited Robert Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Guided by the inspiration of her dedicated teacher, Mrs. Dorothea Malach, and the supportive environment of a close-knit community, she succeeded, earning recognition for her efforts. Boragno recalls that time with a smile, reflecting on events like her classmate, Frankie Vasquez, driving his parents’ car to school simply to avoid missing class, an anecdote that brings laughter and nostalgia.

California Cowgirls Unlimited invites everyone to join Lucinda in celebrating the unique essence of the San Joaquin Valley. The stories and songs she shares not only preserve the history of agricultural life but also inspire current and future generations to appreciate the values of family, tradition, and sustainable living.

About California Cowgirls Unlimited

California Cowgirls Unlimited is dedicated to celebrating and preserving the vibrant history of the San Joaquin Valley through storytelling, poetry, and music. Founded by Lucinda Boragno and Gail Jensen-Caradine, the non-profit seeks to highlight the region’s agricultural heritage, support for animal welfare, and the lasting impact of family farms. Through her work, Boragno aims to foster a deeper connection to the natural world and the values that define the spirit of the valley.

For more information about Lucinda Kay Boragno, please visit http://www.lucindaboragno.com/

