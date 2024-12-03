Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,486 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Yemen

AZERBAIJAN, December 3 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Donald Trump, President of the United States of America

On November 25, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Donald Trump, President of the United States of America.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as President of the...

25 November 2024, 22:30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Yemen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more