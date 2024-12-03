Telgea Launches to Redefine Mobile Plan Management for Businesses

IT Manager using Telgea's platform on a laptop to manage global mobile plans efficiently.

Solving the complexity of managing global mobile plans with a unified platform for international businesses.

Until now, companies with teams in multiple countries had to deal with multiple providers and long-term contracts, making it hard to stay flexible as they grow.” — Andreas Franke, Telgea CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telgea, the mobile carrier for international companies transforming how companies operate across borders, has officially launched its platform that offers mobile plans under the same terms across multiple countries. This marks a pivotal moment for businesses navigating the complexities of international operations. Telgea provides medium- to large-sized teams with a scalable solution that solves long-standing issues with fragmented mobile plans, inconsistent pricing, and the inefficiencies of traditional providers. By streamlining global connectivity, Telgea empowers companies to focus on growth without being constrained by outdated mobile infrastructures, dealing with multiple providers across language barriers, borders, complicated contracts, and ever-changing pricing models.With operations already established in six key markets, including Sweden, Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, Telgea ensures businesses stay connected through reliable local mobile plans supported by the best local network providers.“Until now, companies with teams in multiple countries had to deal with multiple providers and long-term contracts, making it hard to stay flexible as they grow,” said Andreas Franke, Chief Executive Officer of Telgea. "With Telgea, companies can instantly give new employees a local number to connect with local customers. When a team member leaves, the mobile plan ends too, offering total flexibility for growing businesses.”Why Businesses Are Choosing TelgeaTelgea delivers the reliability and efficiency global teams need to thrive:One Global Agreement: Predictable pricing and consistent terms across multiple countries without hidden fees or long-term commitment.Reliable Connectivity: Local mobile plans powered by the fastest networks where you operate.Automation Made Easy: Let HR manage onboarding and offboarding from their desk with seamless HRM integration, not cutting onboarding time for new hires.Built to Scale: Easily expand to new markets as your teams grow without the need to deal with local providersDiscover What Telgea Can Do For Your Business TodaySimplify your global mobile operations today. Visit Telgea.com to book your demo and discover how Telgea transforms team connections, collaboration, and growth.About TelgeaTelgea is the first mobile carrier to redefine how businesses connect and communicate across borders. By integrating local mobile plans into a single platform, Telgea simplifies global connectivity for medium—to large-sized teams. With headquarters in New York City and thriving operations in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States, Telgea is setting a bold new standard for global business connectivity. 2025 promises even more excitement, with ambitious rollouts planned across Europe to connect and empower businesses in an ever-more interconnected world.For more information, visit Telgea.com or contact us directly at demo@telgea.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.