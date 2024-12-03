Gauteng Health on awards at Batho Pele and Innovation and African health excellence

Gauteng hospitals have once again demonstrated their commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery by dominating the Innovator of the Year category at the National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards (NBPIA) held on Friday, 29th of November, at the Radisson Blue Hotel, OR Tambo International Airport.

In a remarkable achievement, all three top positions in the Innovator of the Year category were secured by the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) facilities. Edenvale Hospital took first place with its innovative Speedy-Q system, which has significantly reduced waiting times in the Outpatients Pharmacy by 73%. Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) claimed second place with its Physiotherapy Peer Review project, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of physiotherapy services. Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) rounded off the top three with its Triage Clinic, which facilitates better navigation of the referral system for patients.

Additionally, the GDoH celebrated the recognition of two outstanding employees who were awarded Best General Worker of the Year. Adolphine Molokoane, a cleaner and housekeeper at Tara Hospital and Martha Maboko, a dedicated general worker at Riverpark Clinic under the City of Johannesburg, exemplified the department’s commitment to quality service and cleanliness.

The Speedy-Q system at Edenvale Hospital has been praised for its replicability and its substantial impact on service delivery, while CMJAH’s Physiotherapy Peer Review project has introduced standard operating procedures and improved communication across facilities. The Triage Clinic at CHBAH, established in 2018, has enhanced access to services for 7,276 paediatric patients, reducing unnecessary referrals and improving overall healthcare delivery.

MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko congratulated the winning facilities and healthcare workers for their dedication and excellence. She stated that “this recognition reflects our spirit of service as the Gauteng

Department of Health, fostering a culture of kindness, accessibility and professionalism among our staff. We are committed to ensuring that every patient interaction is positive and empowering.”

Looking ahead, the MEC noted plans for further innovation with projects such as the queue management system, digital fingerprint system and the I Serve with a Smile campaign. “We are confident that these initiatives will bring home even more awards in the upcoming year,” she concluded.

The NBPIA honours exceptional public service delivery and innovation within South Africa's public sector. This year’s awards are particularly significant as the country marks 30 years of democracy, focusing on inclusivity and the pledge to leave no one behind in service delivery.

Meanwhile the department was also honoured at the African Health Excellence Awards on Saturday, 30th of November held at the Focus Rooms in Sandton. The awards are dedicated to honouring the exceptional contributions of healthcare professionals across the continent.

The department was also honored with a prestigious African Health Excellence Honorary Award for the exceptional contributions to healthcare in Africa, particularly in addressing the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). This recognition highlights the department's innovative, inclusive and impactful strategies such as the TISH programme and Corner-to-Corner campaing, that have significantly advanced NCD prevention and management.

In addition, Dr Thendo Netshiongolwe (Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital) and Prof Hendrick Motswaledi (Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital) were also honored for their exceptional work in providing excellence healthcare and making a substantial impact.

