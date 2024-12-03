KwaZulu-Natal Education on awards at 10th National Education Excellence Awards 2024

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka is thrilled to announce the outstanding achievements of Department’s District Directors and teachers, who were honoured at the 10th National Education Excellence Awards 2024. This prestigious recognition celebrates their leadership, innovative teaching, and unwavering commitment to driving academic excellence in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal.

MEC Sipho Hlomuka congratulated the recipients, emphasizing the significance of these national accolades.

“These awards are a reflection of KwaZulu-Natal’s dedication to excellence in education. Our District Directors and teachers have demonstrated exceptional commitment, inspiring learners and uplifting communities across the Province,” said MEC Hlomuka.

Key achievements recognized includes:

Significant improvements in matric results;

Successful adoption of innovative teaching methods and digital learning tools; and

Effective interventions in underperforming schools, particularly in rural and disadvantaged areas.

The Department takes pride in its continued efforts to support educators and learners with resources and strategic initiatives to sustain these successes.

“The 10th National Education Excellence Awards highlight the collective strength of our education system. As the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, we remain committed to further advancing learner outcomes and ensuring every child has access to quality education. I thank you,” concluded MEC Hlomuka.

