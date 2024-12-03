MEC Tertuis Simmers chairs inaugural Western Cape Infrastructure Ministerial Committee

MEC Simmers chairs inaugural Western Cape Infrastructure Ministerial Committee

Yesterday, 2 December 2024, MEC Tertuis Simmers chaired the inaugural meeting of the Western Cape Infrastructure Ministerial Committee (IMC), marking a significant step in advancing the province’s infrastructure objectives. The IMC acts as a sub-committee of the provincial Cabinet and is designed to drive the successful implementation of the Western Cape Infrastructure Framework (WCIF) 2050, the Growth for Jobs (G4J) Strategy, and the Provincial Strategic Plan 2025 - 2030.

At its core, the IMC’s mandate is to oversee infrastructure policy development, planning, and delivery across the province to ensure alignment with the Western Cape Government priorities. This includes ensuring a resilient and integrated infrastructure pipeline that drives economic growth, attracts investment, and delivers on our socio-economic priorities of building a province for all our residents.

The IMC will be chaired by Minister Simmers and its membership includes the Western Cape Premier, Provincial Ministers across strategic portfolios, and senior officials from relevant departments. Representatives from national entities, local governments, and private-sector stakeholders will participate as needed to enhance collaboration. Additionally, an Infrastructure HoD Technical Committee will provide operational and administrative support, ensuring transversal alignment across departments.

Among its critical functions, the IMC will coordinate integrated planning and delivery, address policy and legislative gaps, and oversee funding mechanisms. It will also prioritise research and innovation to anticipate future infrastructure needs and trends. Regular project reviews, risk management, and compliance monitoring will ensure that all initiatives align with provincial priorities and governance standards.

Meeting bi-monthly, the IMC will maintain a results-driven approach, underpinned by clear accountability through Service Level Agreements and quarterly performance reviews. These measures aim to promote transparency, adaptability, and continuous improvement in infrastructure delivery.

At the inaugural meeting, Minister Simmers said, “Today’s inaugural meeting of the Western Cape Infrastructure Ministerial Committee sets the tone for this government's strategic direction, and it emphasises our commitment to achieving infrastructure goals that benefit all residents of the Western Cape. As the province embarks on this ambitious undertaking, the Infrastructure Ministerial Committee promises to advance a dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable infrastructure landscape in the province.”

