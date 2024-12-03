Commission for Gender Equality hosts conference on gender-based violence and femicide at institutions of higher learning in Eastern Cape, 3 to 5 Dec

The University of Fort Hare (UFH), Walter Sisulu University (WSU), Rhodes University (RU), and Nelson Mandela University (NMU), Higher Health in collaboration with the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will hold a conference under the theme: “From Policy to Practice: Enhancing Accountability in GBV Responses and Gender Transformation in Higher Education Institutions”.

This conference is being held against the backdrop of the Gender Practitioners’ Community of Practice (CoP) which was established in 2021 by the University of Witwatersrand to foster collaboration among gender practitioners across South African universities. The COP believes that the university is a microcosm of our various communities as such they are not immune to the issues of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). The CGE has over the years conducted legal investigations into universities' systems to stop GBVF and promote gender equity and transformation on their campuses. The findings revealed that most institutions fell short in their policies and procedures in addressing this critical issue.

At the centre of this conference is the Department of Higher Education and Training’s policy framework on Gender-Based Violence, which mandates institutions of higher learning to develop comprehensive strategies for GBV prevention. This includes developing and implementing clear policies, effective reporting mechanisms, and integrating GBVF awareness into the academic curriculum.

The Key objectives of the CoP Conference are as follows:

To enhance the capacity of higher education institutions to implement and enforce existing GBVF policies, while ensuring transparency, consistent reporting, and accountability.

To facilitate discussions on bridging the gap between policy commitments and practical, measurable action on campuses.

To provide a platform for institutions to share best practices and innovative approaches to GBV prevention, support, and policy implementation.

The Gender Practitioners’ CoP Conference will be held as follows:

Date: 03-05 December 2024

Venue: Mpekweni Beach Resort, Eastern Cape

Contact Person (s): Mr. Duke Rasebopye and Ms. Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo

RSVP: duke.rasebopye@up.ac.za/ 076 181 4181 or n.moyo@ufh.ac.za/079 899 3760