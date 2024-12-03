Silversky, MSIG, and Stere Asia revolutionize pet care with digital pet insurance

SINGAPORE, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silversky, a leading wholesale distributor of premium pet supplies in Asia, MSIG Singapore, a renowned general insurance provider; and Stere Asia, an innovative insurance startup, announced partnership to offer digital pet insurance to customers in Singapore.Through this partnership, Silversky’s customers will have access to exclusive pet insurance, Silversky Protect, that is underwritten by MSIG."At Silversky, we are always looking for ways to enhance the experience of our customers and business partners," said Esmond Low, Managing Director of Silversky. "By partnering with MSIG and Stere Asia, we can now provide our customers with peace of mind, knowing they are protected against unexpected events.""We are excited to empower MSIG and Silversky with innovative infrastructure that meets the needs of today's digital consumers," said Fiona Symons, Head of Asia at Stere. "Our API platform facilitates seamless insurance integration into any digital experience, making it easier for customers to protect themselves and their loved ones.""MSIG is dedicated to providing our customers with convenient and accessible insurance solutions," said Mack Eng, CEO of MSIG Singapore. "Our partnership with Silversky and Stere Asia allows us to effectively reach pet owners and deliver our products through a trusted digital platform."Silversky Protect offers pet owners essential coverage for medical expenses due to accidents and illnesses. The product helps pet owners manage costly veterinary bills related to emergencies, illnesses, and injuries while also providing coverage for post-surgery treatment and third-party liability.No clinical examinations are required, allowing pet owners to skip additional vet visits and paperwork. This enables pet owners to focus on giving their pets the protection they need.For more details and exclusive benefits of Silversky Protect pet insurance, please refer to Annex A.About SilverskyWith more than a decade of experience in the Pet Supplies industry in Singapore, Silversky isthe premier wholesaler and distribution leader for natural, premium pet food and pet suppliesacross Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Silversky currently distributes more than 20 international pet brands and provides pet supplies to more than 260 physical and online retail stores in Singapore alone.About MSIG InsuranceA leading general insurer with a local presence of over 100 years, MSIG Singapore offers an extensive range of insurance solutions for commercial and personal risk protection, enabling the security and safety of individuals and businesses. MSIG Singapore holds an A+/Stable financial rating by Standard & Poor's.MSIG Singapore has garnered numerous awards for delivering digitally innovative and customer-centric solutions. In 2024, MSIG was honoured with the ‘Best General Insurer for Singapore’ award by InsuranceAsia News. This prestigious recognition highlights its unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.MSIG is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd, and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group – one of the largest general insurance groups in the world with a presence in 50 countries and regions globally, 18 of which are in Asia Pacific, including all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and India. Headquartered in Japan, MS&AD is amongst the top non-life insurance groups in the world based on gross revenue.About StereStere is a leading insurance startup that powers insurers and MGAs for digital distribution via its API-as-a-Service platform. Stere API makes it easy for businesses to integrate insurance into their products and services, providing their customers with seamless and convenient access to insurance solutions. For more information, visit www.stere.io For more information and media inquiries, please contact:Louie MarteHead of Marketing, StereLouie.Marte@Stere.ioANNEX ASilversky Protect is an exclusive pet insurance solution underwritten by MSIG Insurance.All Silversky Protect customers will receive a Wellness Pet Care Pack worth $80 with each policy purchase. The Pet Care Pack includes a selection of Wellness pet food products, including Whimzees dental treats, formulated to keep your pets healthy and happy.Key Features include:Superior coverage for hospitalization and surgery of up to $13,000Up to $300 for pre-surgery consultation and diagnostic testsUp to $700 for post-surgery treatmentNo clinical examinations are requiredNo-claim discount of up to 15%Freedom to choose vet clinicAdditionally, Silversky Protect is the only pet insurance product in the market that offers these benefits:Complementary therapy treatment such as acupuncture and physiotherapy services for the petEmergency pet transportGet well benefitSilverSky Protect is now available to pet owners at https://silverskyprotect.silversky.com.sg/ . Information is accurate as of 1 November 2024

