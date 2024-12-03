Global Chemical Warehousing Market to Reach US$ 47.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 2.36% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟖.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟕.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This growth trajectory represents a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐.𝟑𝟔% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The market's expansion is driven by the increasing demand for chemical storage solutions, especially as industries like manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture require safe and efficient warehousing for hazardous materials. The rise in global chemical production, coupled with evolving regulations and innovations in warehouse technologies, is expected to further fuel market growth.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:
• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Growing demand for chemicals in various end-use industries is significantly driving the need for specialized storage solutions.
• 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Stringent safety regulations and compliance standards for hazardous materials are contributing to the increasing demand for state-of-the-art warehousing facilities.
• 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: The integration of automation and IoT technologies in chemical warehousing is enhancing operational efficiency and safety, fostering market growth.
• 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬: As global trade and supply chains expand, the demand for secure and efficient chemical storage solutions is expected to rise.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Agility Chemical Logistics
• ALFRED TALKE GmbH and Co. KG
• Allcargo Logistics Ltd.
• AP Moller Maersk AS
• Aramex International LLC
• BDP International
• Bertschi AG
• Bulk Liquid Solutions
• Bulkhaul Limited
• C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
• Capital Resin Corp.
• CEVA Logistics
• CMA CGM SA
• CT Logistics
• Den Hartogh Logistics
• Deutsche Bahn AG
• Deutsche Post AG
• DSV Panalpina AS
• FedEx Corp.
• Goodrich Maritime Services Pvt. Ltd.
• Gruber Logistics
• HAZGO Chemical Logistics
• Howard Tenens
• HOYER GmbH
• HOYER Petrolog - Hoyer Group
• IBC Limited
• InterBulk Group
• KEMITO
• Kuehne Nagel Management AG
• LBC Tank Terminals
• Leschaco Group
• Nijhof-Wassink
• Nippon Express Holdings Inc.
• Omni Logistics LLC
• Rhenus SE and Co. KG
• S.F. Holding Co. Ltd.
• Singapore Post Ltd.
• SolvChem Inc
• Stolt-Nielsen Limited
• Suttons Group
• Tricon Energy Inc.
• Van den Bosch Transporten B.V.
• Van Oordt PortionPack Solutions B.V.
• VTG AG
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Specialized Warehouse
• General Warehouse
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Petrochemical
• Consumer Chemicals
• Synthetic Rubber
• Agrochemicals
• Polymer and Plastic
• Construction Chemicals
• Textile Chemicals
• Other Chemical Types
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬
• Explosives
• Flammable liquids and solids
• Gases
• Oxidizers
• Poisons
• Corrosives
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫
• Third Party
• In House
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Designing
• Remodeling
• Equipping
• Installation
• Documentation
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Agriculture Industry
• Food Industry
• Chemical Industry
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
