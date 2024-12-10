Better Tomorrow

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world grapples with escalating humanitarian crises, Australia is stepping up to drive change, with charities and initiatives making a real difference at home and abroad.

International Crises Demanding Global Action

2024 brought many international challenges, such as natural disasters, armed conflicts, and humanitarian crises, which demand immediate attention and solidarity globally.

Tensions arose during the Palestine conflict, which led to mass casualties. The Gaza Ministry of Health stated that most were women and children. Many also remain displaced in the Gaza Strip. Ukraine requires humanitarian support due to the Russian invasion.

In 2023 and 2024, earthquakes destroyed many regions, including Afghanistan, Turkey, and Morocco.

There have also been cases of civil unrest in countries such as Myanmar, where the Rohingya issue is still prevalent. In Sudan, civil clashes displaced millions of people.

Pakistan’s civil unrest has shaken the region, with the imprisonment of former cricketer and revolutionary leader Imran Khan igniting widespread political and economic instability. Under the current government, the country’s growth rate has plummeted from 6.5% to historic low of 0%, driving up the cost of living and deepening poverty and making many pakistani leave the country causing brain drain of skill talent.

Australia's Role in Building a Better Future Through Charity

Australia has a special role to play in addressing these global challenges. Charities such as World Vision Australia, StarKids, Life Global Australia, and Star for Life have driven change. World Vision’s “1000 Girls” campaign focuses on breaking barriers for vulnerable girls by prioritising education and health. StarKids, with Jetstar, has raised over $11 million since 2007 to fund vital community projects.

Life Global Australia is making strides to empower 20,000 individuals by 2026 by building schools, improving healthcare, and supporting women in underserved regions. Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight is a cherished tradition, raising funds for children who are blind or have low vision. The event and the Santa Fun Run embody the community spirit.

iCause is a unique Australian crowdfunding platform that offers a simple way for people to donate to meaningful causes. The platform gives users an interface to monitor the funds raised and keep everyone updated. Users can make payments using Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Apple Pay.

Save and contribute with iCause, a feature that lets you support your favourite causes while saving money. Powered by CheapBills' comparison engine, iCause donates 30% of its commission to fundraisers.

Switching your electricity and gas provider can save you up to 87% and allows you to contribute to a cause you care about. Bundling all your utilities can enable donations of over $500. This feature is also available with Moveinconnect, making it easy to give back when setting up services for moving to a new home.

Support a cause that matters to you this holiday season.

