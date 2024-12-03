Global Sodium Borohydride Market to Reach US$ 2,606 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐡𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟓𝟓𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to hit a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟔𝟎𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, expanding at a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟖𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Sodium borohydride, a key chemical compound widely used in various applications such as reducing agents in organic synthesis, pharmaceuticals, and textile industries, is experiencing growing demand due to its versatile properties. The market's growth is primarily driven by its increasing applications in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals, battery technology, and clean energy solutions, where it is used for hydrogen storage and generation.
Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to dominate the sodium borohydride market, led by high demand from industrial and automotive sectors in countries such as China and India. The region's rapid industrialization, along with the growing focus on sustainable energy solutions, is anticipated to contribute significantly to the market expansion. Meanwhile, North America and Europe will also experience steady growth, particularly in pharmaceutical and chemical applications.
Key players in the market are focusing on expanding their production capacities and enhancing their research and development (R&D) activities to meet the increasing demand for high-purity sodium borohydride across industries.
• Vertellus Holdings LLC
• Kemira Oyj
• Nantong Hongzhi Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Montgomery Chemicals LLC
• Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Shandong Guobang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
• Zhangjiagang City Jinyuan Biochemical Co., Ltd.
• Vertellus Specialties Inc.
• Nantong Depu Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
• Chongqing Jingkai Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Nantong Baisheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Anhui Jin'ao Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Wuxi City Jinyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
• Shahid Rasouli Petrochemical Company
• Other Prominent Players
As industries continue to focus on sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives in their production processes, the sodium borohydride market is poised for continued growth, offering promising opportunities for manufacturers and investors alike.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Powder
• Pellet
• Solutions
• Granules
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Pharmaceuticals
• Pulp & Paper
• Metal Recovery
• Textile
• Organic Chemical Purification
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
