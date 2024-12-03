PRIB: Our dear former Senator Santanina Tillah Rasul has passed on. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. (Indeed, from God we came, to God we shall return.)

PHILIPPINES, December 3 - Press Release

November 29, 2024 Our dear former Senator Santanina Tillah Rasul has passed on. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. (Indeed, from God we came, to God we shall return.) It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of former Senator Santanina Tillah Rasul, a trailblazer, legislator, educator, and beloved mother and grandmother, on November 28, 2024. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. To God we belong, and to Him we shall return. Nina Rasul, as she was fondly called, made history as the first Muslim woman to serve in the Philippine Senate and the first Muslim senator to win reelection. Her life was a testament to her tireless dedication to public service, and her commitment to the empowerment of women and marginalized communities, particularly Filipino Muslims. Her Senate career was marked by her steadfast commitment to advancing civil service and education reforms, promoting women's and minority rights, and fostering peace in her homeland. Her legislative legacy includes several landmark laws that reshaped Philippine society, including: • R.A. 6850, Grants civil service eligibility to government employees who have worked in a career civil service position for at least seven years

• R.A. 6949, which declared March 8 as National Women's Day,

• R.A. 7192, which dismantled gender discrimination, opened the doors of the Philippine Military Academy to women, allocated funds for women in all government agencies, and

• R.A. 7168, which elevated the Philippine Normal College to Philippine Normal University. Even after her tenure in the Senate, Nina continued her lifelong mission to combat illiteracy through the Magbassa Kita Foundation (Let Us Read), a program she spearheaded to uplift communities through literacy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ambassador Abraham Rasul Sr., with whom she shared a life of love, service, and purpose. Together, they nurtured a family: Amina and her husband Romy Bernardo, Fatima Rasul-Borile, Amroussi and his wife Cecile Ann, Abraham Jr. and his wife Cecilia, Yusuf Rasul and his wife Emily, and Salma Pir. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren--Ibba and his wife Grace, Mini, Peppy, Ismail and his wife Anna, Omar and his wife Rea, Kahlil, Abdul, Alia, Tariq, Rajik, Popit, Nina, JR and Salman--and her great-grandchildren--Kylie, Leah, and Reese. She is survived by her siblings Mirly, Nenita, Almarim, Mct, Ahmed, Jun, Mir, Edsel, Grace, Zorayda and Miramar. Nina Rasul leaves an indelible mark not only on her family but also on the countless lives she touched through her decades of public service and unrelenting advocacy. Her memory will forever inspire those who strive for equality, education, and peace. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donation to Magbassa Kita Foundation Inc, A/C 10867 001 3628, PNB UP Diliman, QC. ATTY. ARNEL JOSE S. BAÑAS

Senate Spokesperson

