Global X-Ray Measuring Systems for Plastic Extrusion Lines Market Set to Surpass USD 866 Million by 2032 |
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐗-𝐫𝐚𝐲 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟑𝟕.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a market size exceeding 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖𝟔𝟔.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This expansion represents a robust 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The rising demand for precision and efficiency in plastic extrusion processes is a key driver for the adoption of X-ray measuring systems. These advanced systems enable real-time monitoring and control of wall thickness, diameter, and concentricity, ensuring high-quality output while minimizing material waste.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬
Tightening quality requirements have placed a growing burden on plastic extrusion lines across industries, from healthcare to aerospace. Manufacturers of medical devices in the global X-ray measuring systems for plastic extrusion lines market must contend with ever-stricter regulations for precision components used in surgeries or life-support systems. Automotive suppliers are expected to meet rigorous tolerances ensuring component fit, functionality and long-term reliability. The aerospace industry is governed by the absolute demand for fail-proof performance and requires components that are manufactured to the highest standards among all sectors.
As such, they’re in need of X-ray measuring systems that can cope with these demands. Traditional measurement methods don’t cut it when trying to examine microscopic tolerances or complex internal geometries. X-ray technology does however provide an unmatched level of accuracy and quality assurance like no other technique available today. And as quality regulations become both more severe and complex, the role of X-ray measuring systems in plastic extrusion lines will only grow in importance.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐗-𝐑𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Zumbach Electronic AG
• SIKORA AG
• Beta LaserMike (NDC Technologies)
• PIXARGUS
• iNOEX GmbH
• Polytec GmbH
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• Hose
• Tube & Pipe
• Wires & Cables
• Optical Fiber
• Plastic Profiles
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Wall Thickness Measurement
• Diameter Measurement
• Layer Thickness Measurement
• Structural Integrity Inspection
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
