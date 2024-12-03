Global Nuclear Moisture Separator Reheaters Market to Reach $1,231.6 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.33%
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has showcased remarkable growth, reaching a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟒𝟏.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. The market is poised to expand further, with projections indicating a market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟐𝟑𝟏.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, driven by a steady 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟑𝟑% during the forecast period 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
Nuclear moisture separator reheaters play a critical role in maintaining efficiency and operational safety within nuclear power plants by removing moisture from steam and reheating it before it enters turbines. The increasing global focus on clean and sustainable energy, along with growing investments in nuclear energy infrastructure, is driving the demand for advanced moisture separator reheaters.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬
Many existing nuclear power plants around the world were constructed several decades ago with equipment nearing the end of their design life. Rather than endure expensive decommissioning and new plant construction, an increasing number of operators are pursuing a life extension program. Often requiring major overhauls of key components, including moisture separator reheaters (MSRs), this driver will elevate demand on refurbished or entirely new MSR systems.
Given that more and more nuclear plants are choosing to extend their operational lifespan, the driver is expected to greatly expand the nuclear moisture separator reheaters market. Here’s why:
Over 80% of operating nuclear reactors in the United States, a major nuclear power player, have received approval for life extension. (Source: US Energy Information Administration)
On average, a nuclear plant's life extension program adds another 20 years of operation. (Source: IAEA)
The global nuclear plant life extension market is expected to surpass $60 billion by 2030.
MSR modernization, as part of life extension, can extend component life by 15-20 years.
Studies indicate that plant upgrades during life extension can deliver a cumulative energy output boost of up to 10%.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• GE Energy
• Balcke-Durr (SPX)
• Toshiba
• Peerless (CECO)
• Babcock Power
• Harbin Boiler
• Shanghai Electric
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Horizontal MSR
• Vertical MSR
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• PWR
• PHWR
• HTGR
• FBR
• BWR
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
