GU is Thankful for You

To all students who have applied or who are in the process of applying to Gonzaga, I would like to take a moment to wish you a very happy Thanksgiving. I am grateful for you. Yes, you – the person who is reading this letter right now. You have infinite worth simply because of who you are. Nothing that you do or don’t do will change the fact that you are important. Perhaps I will say it one more time: You are important. Please choose to give yourself a special gift this holiday season and choose to let yourself acknowledge that you are important, that you have value, and that you have immeasurable worth.

For those of you who have not yet applied, you can apply to Gonzaga using the Common Application. Gonzaga's Regular Decision deadline is February 1, so you still have time. The information that you include on your application and submit in the form of transcripts, letters of recommendation, and optional test scores will be used to determine both admission and scholarship consideration for most of Gonzaga’s incoming student scholarships. Early Action applicants will receive decisions by late December. Regular Decision applicants will receive decisions in early March.

As you look to the future, please remember that you are valued by Gonzaga University right now. Have a very happy Thanksgiving, a solid conclusion to your fall school term, and a meaningful holiday season. Please contact any of us in the Office of Admission if you have any questions or concerns – we’re always around to lend a hand!

Happy Thanksgiving and good luck as you submit your application to Gonzaga University!

Stephen P. Keller, Ed.D.

Senior Director of Undergraduate Admission

Gonzaga University

The Office of Admission is ready to assist any student or family. We can be reached at 509-313-6572 or admissions@gonzaga.edu.