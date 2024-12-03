Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market registering a CAGR of 25.1% from 2024 to 2030

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Considerable increase in the incidence of asthma is majorly attributed to rise in allergic reactions toward pollen, dust, and other allergens; increase in geriatric population; and technological advancements in the intelligent asthma monitoring devices notably contribute toward the growth of the global market.The global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market size was valued at $180.5 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,696.7 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.Global rise in air pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, growing adherence to smart inhalers, and surge in incidences of asthma cases drive the growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. However, misusing data & data privacy and resistance toward adoption of smart inhalers restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increased focus toward advanced treatment protocols and significant unmet need in respiratory care present new opportunities in the upcoming years.Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5124 Increase in adherence to smart inhalers coupled with transformation from physician-centered to the patient-centered model, rise in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies & smart inhaler manufacturers, and surge in incidence of asthma cases fuel the growth of the market. However, misusing data and data privacy and resistance towards adoption of smart inhalers are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in focus toward advanced treatment protocols, unmet needs in respiratory care, and increase in healthcare expenditure in developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.The major factor attributed to the increase in number of cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma is rise in air pollution globally. Air pollution is caused by various sources such as naturally occurring and anthropogenic sources. It comprises gases, volcanic ash, smoke from fires, and dust particles. Various research studies show that asthma symptoms deteriorate by air pollution. A study conducted on young campers suffering from moderate-to-severe asthma displayed results that they were 40% more prone to suffer from acute asthma incidents on days having high pollution as compared to average pollution days.Intelligent asthma monitoring device is used to monitor asthma and prevent asthma attacks & related complications. The growth of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market is driven by increase in air pollution. Increase in susceptibility to asthma due to indoor air pollutants and alarming rise in prevalence of COPD & asthma globally are expected to augment the market growth.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market based on product, end user, and region.Based on product, the smart inhalers segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding 92% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes wearable asthma monitoring devices.Based on end user, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding around more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the homecare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5124 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market analyzed in the research include Adherium, Astrazeneca, Cohero Health Inc, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Health Care Originals, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Propeller Health, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Vectura group Plc., and Volansys Technologies.

