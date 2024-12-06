SELODE Mother Box: The world’s first compact and offline AI device for business — Developed in Sydney, Australia

The Selode Mother Box is the world's first compact and offline AI device designed for business The SELODE Mother Box is designed for energy efficiency. It's your data. Lock it down.

Groundbreaking AI innovation for small and medium-sizes businesses, designed and developed in Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAustralian Innovation: Introducing the SELODE Mother BoxThe world’s first compact and offline AI device for businessMultiverse Partners Technology is proud to announce the launch of the SELODE Mother Box—the world’s first on-premise, compact and scalable AI solution designed specifically for small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This groundbreaking innovation offers a secure and cost-effective way for businesses to harness the power of AI without relying on external cloud services or compromising their data sovereignty—in roughly the size of a tissue box.Multiverse Partners Technology was founded as a Sydney-based team of senior quantitative scientists and modellers with extensive experience from Australian Tier-1 financial institutions to build private, secure and offline AI tools.Empowering SMEs with Secure and Scalable AIThe SELODE Mother Box addresses some of the most significant and current challenges SMEs face in adopting AI:Privacy from external threats and unauthorised online activity.Safety from cloud-based vendor contracts, many of whom are pervasively helping themselves to their customers’ data through legacy and current data privacy terms.“Small-to-medium-sized businesses will finally have an option to be secure without being forced to choose between the productivity gains of AI and significant data security or IP concerns,” said Gerard Solden, CEO of Multiverse Partners Technology. “The SELODE Mother Box will be the first AI device where customers don’t have to think twice about what confidential data they are uploading, as the data will always stay with the customer on-premise.”Product Features and Innovation of the SELODE Mother BoxThe SELODE Mother Box combines cutting-edge tools with compact, energy-efficient hardware to empower businesses to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and maintain total control over their data—all without relying on external cloud services.Core Features:Team and Personal Memory SpacesEnable enhanced privacy with dedicated spaces for team collaboration and personal data storage, ensuring sensitive information remains secure and easily accessible.Document ChatbotSimplify document interaction with an intelligent chatbot designed to provide quick, accurate answers from even the most complex files, saving time and improving efficiency.Audio TranscriptionEffortlessly capture and transcribe meetings or notes with precision. The tool also generates summaries and actionable follow-up tasks, enhancing productivity and communication.Interactive Spreadsheet AnalysisTransform raw data into actionable insights with powerful spreadsheet analysis tools. This feature streamlines data processing and supports informed decision-making across teams.Simple Admin PanelManage your AI tools with ease using an intuitive admin panel. It simplifies user control, system maintenance, and organisational oversight, ensuring seamless daily operations.A Sustainable AI Solution for the FutureThe SELODE Mother Box grows with your business, supporting up to 100 users. Its energy-efficient design consumes just 21.9 kWh per user per year, significantly reducing operational running costs while delivering powerful enterprise-level performance.Compact and Efficient Hardware: Bringing the Data Centre to YouThe SELODE Mother Box is a tissue box-sized device that delivers enterprise-grade AI without requiring large data centres. Its compact, energy-efficient design ensures superior organisational sustainability, with an ecological footprint of only 0.06 kWh per user per day. This device negates the need to upgrade external hardware infrastructure to facilitate the latest AI functionality, as all computation happens on-device, reducing business costs in the short, medium, and long terms.Together, these features and innovations redefine how SMEs harness the power of AI, offering a secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution tailored to modern business needs. The SELODE Mother Box is a revolutionary step forward in democratising AI for businesses, prioritising data privacy, operational efficiency and sustainability.Cutting-Edge Innovation and Data SovereigntyPurpose-built for SMEs, the Mother Box offers unmatched security, cost savings, data sovereignty, and assistive functionality. As a starting point, it is particularly suited for industries like finance, legal services, accounting, healthcare, and retail.A Game-Changer for the AI MarketThe SELODE Mother Box represents a paradigm shift in how SMEs adopt AI. By eliminating reliance on cloud-based solutions, the device ensures businesses can operate securely and cost-effectively. It also helps Australian organisations comply with stringent data sovereignty laws, reducing risks related to data breaches and external dependencies.“The Mother Box delivers AI that’s not just accessible but transformative,” said Solden. “It’s about giving businesses the tools they need to innovate confidently while safeguarding their data.”Affordable and Accessible for SMEsThe SELODE Mother Box is available at a one-time upfront cost of AUD $5,990, with subscription options starting at:AUD $275/month for 30 users.AUD $550/month for 100 users.This pricing model ensures businesses of varying sizes can access the benefits of enterprise-grade AI without breaking their budgets. Currently, we are offering the first month’s subscription for $1 (recurring monthly subscription as per above).Proudly Australian-MadeThe SELODE Mother Box is a testament to Australian ingenuity, designed and developed in Sydney to meet global challenges in AI adoption. Multiverse Partners Technology is committed to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the needs of Australian businesses while fostering economic growth and technological advancement.Contact InformationFor more information about the SELODE Mother Box or Multiverse Partners Technology, please contact:Gerard SoldenCEO, Multiverse Partners TechnologyPhone: +61 481 313 657Email: gerard@multiverse.partnersWebsite: www.selode.ai The SELODE Mother Box is now available for Australian businesses looking to redefine how they manage and secure their data. With its launch, Multiverse Partners Technology takes a bold step forward in democratising AI for SMEs, empowering them to lead in an increasingly digital world.

