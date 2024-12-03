Atami City Introduces Premium Accommodation Plans and Heritage Tours Provided by JTB Global Marketing & Travel

ATAMI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atami City and JTB Global Marketing & Travel Co., Ltd. launched sales of a unique accommodation plan combining an architectural heritage tour centered on Atami’s nationally designated Important Cultural Property, the former Hyuga Villa Atami Residence, and a gourmet experience featuring local ingredients.

Tour Overview



1. A Two-Day Tour Combining Local Culinary Delights and Japanese Cultural Experiences

Tour participants can enjoy a meal made with local ingredients and immerse themselves in Japanese culture at a facility designated as a Nationally Important Cultural Property. A certified English-speaking guide-interpreter will accompany the tour.

2. Explore the Architectural Beauty of the Former Hyuga Villa Atami Residence

An important national cultural property, this villa showcases the architectural brilliance of renowned German architect Bruno Taut. Atami is the only location in Japan where Bruno Taut’s architectural works still exist.

3. Experience Traditional Japanese Culture at the Registered Cultural Property, Higashiyama-so

At Higashiyama-so, participants will receive guidance from an instructor to select flowers, vases, and mats for a hands-on flower arrangement activity.Tourists can enjoy the arranging flowers while admiring the peaceful view of a Japanese garden.

4. Nighttime Cultural Immersion at the Atami City Tangible Cultural Property, Kiunkaku

At Kiunkaku, guests can enjoy specially crafted sweets and beverages created for this tour at the “Kissa Yasuragi” tea room. After this, participants can experience an exclusive nighttime view of the Japanese garden and a traditional Atami Geisha dance performance. After the performance, guests can take photos with the geisha for a memorable experience.

5. Traditional Tea Experience at MOA Museum of Art

Participants can experience a guided museum tour led by an expert at MOA Museum of Art, followed by a traditional matcha tea-tasting experience at “Korin Residence,” a Japanese-style house. Observe the art of professional tea-making up close and immerse in Japan’s rich tea culture.

6. Spiritual Experience at Kinomiya Shrine

At Kinomiya Shrine, guests will join in a guided shrine tour and a prayer experience and witness a sacred Kagura dance performed by a “Miko” Shrine Priestess. Individual prayers cost ¥5,000, while corporate prayers are ¥10,000.

7. Gourmet Highlights

As part of the Atami accommodation plan, dinner menus featuring locally sourced ingredients are offered to elevate the gastronomic experience. Choices include:

"Konoma no Tsuki Sushi Kappo Umi no Yunami" (Inside Fufu Atami): Dinner guests can savor a seafood “bento” boxed meal.

Atami Pearl Star Hotel: The "Atami Gourmet Plan" features the chef’s special Multi-Course “Kaiseki” Cuisine.

Ryokan Koran-tei: Guests can relish the "Atami Gourmet Plan" with a Kinmedai (golden-eye snapper) Kaiseki dinner using fresh ingredients from the Izu Peninsula.

8. Accommodation Options

Atami Pearl Star Hotel – Deluxe Ocean View with View Bath

Guests can relax and stay at a luxurious resort at an exceptional location with breathtaking ocean views and a touch of cultural history.

Ryokan Atami Koran-tei – Detached Room with 10 Tatami + 6 Tatami Layout and Private Hot Spring Bath

Visitors can immerse in the fragrant natural surroundings of the hotel garden, rich history, and Kaiseki cuisine reflecting the seasonal beauty of the Izu Peninsula.

Tour Dates Atami City Introduces Premium Accommodation Plans and Heritage Tours

Provided by JTB Global Marketing & Travel

November: 5th (Tue), 12th (Tue), 19th (Tue)

December: 10th (Tue)

January: 14th (Tue), 28th (Tue)

February: 4th (Tue)



Special Tour Web Page

Our Sales and Inquiries

JTB Sunrise Tours

Operated by JTB Global Marketing & Travel Inc.

Commissioner of Japan Tourism Agency / Registered Travel Agency No. 1723

4F Tokyo Front Terrace, 2-3-14 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 140-8604

