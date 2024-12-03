Baxter announces increased allocations for certain IV products 

Baxter Nov. 26 announced new allocation levels for multiple IV product groups and advised customers of a one- to two-week lead time for products to flow through its supply and distribution network. Allocation and fulfillment levels may vary based on product availability at the time of the order. In a letter shared with customers, Baxter highlighted increased allocations for 0.9% sodium chloride product groups. Its 1000 ml group will increase from 60% to 80%, its 500 ml group from 60% to 90% and its 250 ml group from 60% to 90%. The company said it expects to share details later this month on the next phase of increased allocations and expects to reach 100% allocation across several IV product codes by the end of the month.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.