LoftyLoo Raised Litter Station Wins 2024 Pet Business Best Cat Litter Box Award

Kelly from Shawnee, Kansas, mom to two furbabies—a cat and a dog—uses LoftyLoo to comfortably stand while cleaning her cat’s litter box. Accessible, convenient, and pet-friendly! Cats feel safer elevated, and LoftyLoo lets them perch to potty with ease! With a perch 18" off the floor, a recessed pan, and pet stair/ramp compatibility, it’s purr-fectly designed for felines. LoftyLoo: the ultimate dog-proof litter box! Elevated 27 inches off the floor, it keeps curious pups out while providing cats with a safe, accessible, and elevated space to potty.

This award affirms LoftyLoo’s innovative design, which meets the needs of today’s pet owners—accessible, safe, and highly practical. It’s a solution that resonates across all demographics.” — Amy Leiker, Founder and CEO, LoftyLoo®

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoftyLoo® , the first-ever accessible, elevated litter box , has been honored with the 2024 Pet Business Industry Recognition Award for Best Cat Litter Box . This prestigious accolade highlights LoftyLoo's innovative, functional, dog-proof, and toddler-proof design, which addresses a critical gap in pet care. The product provides a solution that reduces the physical strain of cleaning litter boxes while ensuring ease of use and enhanced safety for both pets and their owners.“We are honored to lead the change in pet care by elevating cat care and championing accessibility for all, regardless of age or ability,” said Amy Leiker, Founder and CEO of LoftyLoo. “The industry’s recognition of LoftyLoo’s groundbreaking design inspires us to continue disrupting the outdated norm of floor-level litter boxes. Cats and their owners deserve better—and we’re here to deliver.”About the Industry Recognition Awards: Each year, the editorial team at Pet Business magazine selects the Industry Recognition Award winners to celebrate the pet industry’s most innovative and practical products. Winners are chosen for their transformative potential and their ability to meet the diverse needs of pets and their owners.“Winning in the Cat Litter Box category from Pet Business affirms our mission to empower cat owners with mobility challenges, keep dogs and small children safely away from the litter box, and make pet care cleaner, easier, and safer for everyone involved,” said Leiker. “Cats know we can do better—better for them and easier for their owners. Together, we’re redefining what pet care can and should be.”A Critical Need for Accessible Pet Care Solutions: LoftyLoowas created out of love and necessity, with a strong focus on inclusivity, innovation, and helping pets stay in loving homes. Founded by an aunt-and-niece duo from Kansas City, LoftyLoois on a mission to disrupt the pet care category and lead the way in bringing accessibility and ease to pet care.Approximately 25% of shelter intakes in the United States result from owner surrenders. While reasons vary, many pet owners face significant challenges in providing adequate care due to a lack of accessible tools. LoftyLooaddresses this issue by enabling elderly and mobility-challenged individuals to care for their cats independently, keeping beloved pets in their homes where they belong.About Pet Business and the Industry Recognition Awards: Pet Business is the leading publication for pet industry professionals, offering insights into the latest trends and innovations. Its annual Industry Recognition Awards program highlights the most functional and forward-thinking products across a variety of categories, chosen by its editorial team.About LoftyLooLoftyLoois leading the way in accessible pet care with its innovative, elevated litter box designed for accessibility, cleanliness, safety, and ease. Created to support cat owners of all abilities, LoftyLooaddresses the challenges of traditional floor-level litter boxes, keeping dogs and children out while promoting a healthier, safer experience. Committed to inclusivity and innovation, LoftyLoomakes pet care better for cats and easier for their owners.For more information about LoftyLooand its award-winning design, visit www.loftyloo.com

Meet Diane, 93, from Missouri, as she shares how LoftyLoo transformed her routine, helping her care for her cat independently with ease and accessibility.

