SCAN Health Plan Launches a New Grocery Benefit with Instacart

New Benefit Aims to Reduce Food Expenses and Improve Nutrition Security for Seniors with Chronic Conditions

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, and Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, designed a grocery benefit* that provides SCAN members with convenient access to nutritious food from local grocers to help them manage chronic conditions, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and support their overall health."Food insecurity is rising among older Americans, especially among those with chronic conditions and limited incomes,” said Karen Schulte, SCAN Health Plan’s president of Medicare. “At SCAN, we recognize that access to nutritious food is crucial for health and wellbeing. However, barriers such as cost and availability often impede this access. At SCAN, we are dedicated to eliminating these barriers." Studies estimate that more than nine million seniors in the United States may experience food insecurity by 2050. Seniors experiencing food insecurity are 65% more likely to be diabetic and are also more likely to suffer from conditions such as congestive heart failure and high blood pressure.To reduce the financial strain of food expenses and remove barriers to access, SCAN members enrolled in select SCAN Chronic Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) are provided with a supplemental grocery benefit to use on Instacart.“Instacart connects older adults across the country with the nutritious food they need, helping them overcome barriers with online grocery. By providing access to delivery from trusted local grocers, we’re helping seniors shop for healthy, culturally appropriate food – recommended by their health plan – with convenience and independence,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Health at Instacart. “Our partnership with SCAN provides its members greater access to nutritious foods, empowering them to make dietary decisions that can improve their overall health.”Members enrolled in one of SCAN’s C-SNP plans who qualify will receive:• $50 or $60 per quarter in grocery benefits to shop from grocers for same-day delivery on Instacart.• Two free deliveries with waived service fees for all qualifying members. Members that are new to Instacart also receive free delivery on their first three orders.• A custom SCAN Virtual Storefront on Instacart that includes expert recommended healthy and nutritious foods that meet the dietary needs of members with specific chronic conditions.“We are proud to partner with Instacart as they share in our dedication to health equity and commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to nutritious, quality food,” said Lena Perelman, vice president of product operations for SCAN Health Plan. "Through these benefits, we strive to narrow the gap in food accessibility for our members, enabling them to save money without compromising on quality and nutritious foods."Instacart facilitates online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, reaching more than 98% of U.S. households, including 95% of households in food deserts and nearly 98% of households enrolled in SNAP. The partnership is supported by the Instacart Health initiative, which leverages the power of the Instacart platform to increase nutrition security, inspire healthy choices and scale food as medicine across the country.The Annual Enrollment Period for older adults selecting a Medicare Advantage plan for 2025 runs Oct. 15-Dec. 07, 2024.SCAN Health Plan is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SCAN Health Plan depends on contract renewal.* Eligibility for Instacart grocery benefit is not based solely on chronic conditions. All applicable eligibility requirements must be met before the benefit is provided. Qualifying chronic condition(s) required to be eligible for the SSBCI benefit include cardiovascular disorders, chronic heart failure, diabetes, cancer, chronic lung disorders. Other chronic conditions may apply. Medical records will be used to establish qualifications for the benefit.About SCAN Health PlanSCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serves more than 277,000 members across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Founded over 47 years ago by senior activists known affectionately as the “Twelve Angry Seniors,” SCAN remains dedicated to its mission to keep seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our service areas. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.About InstacartInstacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.Media Contacts:SCANSeffrah Orlandosorlando@scanhealthplan.com562.508.6781Instacart HealthDani Pietrodpietro@instacart.comY0057_SCAN_21624_2025_M 11272024

