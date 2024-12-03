Ice-T & Terry C. Carney, Sr. Host Put the Guns Down Screening at Regal LA Live for Culver City Fest, Dec 14

Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic Filmmaker, Terry C. Carney, Sr.

Experience a powerful evening with Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic, featuring a press conference and screening at Culver City Film Fest on Dec 14.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 14, renowned artist and activist Ice-T, alongside filmmaker and community advocate Terry C. Carney, Sr. , will host an exclusive screening of Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic, an acclaimed documentary that has ignited powerful conversations around gun violence and mental health. Presented as part of the Culver City Film Festival, the event will take place at Regal LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. This timely documentary, which delves into the impact of gun violence on American communities, will be showcased to an audience committed to social change.About the FilmPut the Guns Down: A World Epidemic was created, written, and directed by Terry C. Carney, Sr., with Eric Herbert as Co-Director, and Mack Tompkins as Co-Director, Editor, and Producer. The film's executive producers include Ice-T, Terry C. Carney, Sr., Monae Veronica Chavez, Eugene Ysaguirre, Juan Villanueva, and Harold Cheatham. Additional producers include Lawon D. Carney, Sonya A. Carney, Eric Herbert, Mack Tompkins, Sean E. Sean, Jorge Hinojosa, Andre Mitchell, Devin Mitchell, Jajuan Bryant, Tim Crow, Cornell Ward, Ernest Churchill, and Chilly Chill.The documentary features appearances by a diverse group of influential voices, including Ice-T, Terry C. Carney, Sr., Spice 1, Chilly Chill, Justified, X Rated, Naji Ali, Tony Muhammad, Kokane, Lady Toi, DJ Cell, Big LV from Gangsters in Paradise, DJ Quick JR, Alonso Williams, Tha Chill of Compton’s Most Wanted, Lawanda Hawkins, Cortlyn Bridges, Donna Johnson, Dr. CJ Taylor, Coach Cornell Ward, and Aqeela Sherrills, among others. Together, they share their stories and insights to shine a light on the human cost of gun violence and the urgent need for change.Event DetailsThe event begins with a press conference featuring Ice-T, Carney, and families whose loved ones have been taken due to gun violence. This immersive experience will begin promptly at 4:00 PM, followed by the screening at 6:00 PM, held at Regal LA Live, 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. Tickets are available to the public for $15.00.Purchase tickets here: https://indyfilmgroup.ticketspice.com/2024-culver-city-film-festival Scroll and select:• BLOCK (DDDD) PUT THE GUNS DOWN: A WORLD EPIDEMIC• Saturday, December 14, 2024, Theater 13 at 6:00 PM SHARPThe MessagePut the Guns Down: A World Epidemic has garnered international acclaim for its unfiltered storytelling, earning numerous awards and accolades. The documentary presents deeply moving testimonies from survivors, family members, and advocates, offering a compelling narrative that challenges viewers to understand the human toll of gun violence.“We wanted to make a film that goes beyond awareness to inspire real change,” said Terry C. Carney, Sr. “By bringing these stories to light, we’re building a platform for understanding and, hopefully, for progress.”Ice-T adds, “This documentary is about community, about empathy. Gun violence isn’t just one community’s problem—it’s everyone’s problem.”For Out-of-Town GuestsDiscounted accommodations are available at the JW Marriott Hotel, conveniently located near the venue. The room package, starting at $279 per night, includes a $40 daily destination fee covering amenities such as a $40 room credit toward food and beverages, enhanced WiFi, access to fitness classes, complimentary admission to the GRAMMY Museum, and more. To book, contact the hotel at (877) 622-3056 or visit https://book.passkey.com/go/CulverCityFilmFestivalDec2024 The Culver City Film FestivalRunning from December 8 through December 16, the Culver City Film Festival celebrates impactful storytelling, making Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic a fitting centerpiece. The film’s inclusion in this esteemed festival underscores its importance as not just a cinematic achievement but also a call to action for addressing gun violence and mental health on both local and national levels.Don’t Miss This EventAttendees on December 14 at Regal LA Live will experience an unforgettable evening that seamlessly combines art, activism, and community. The event aims to ignite meaningful conversations and inspire action toward creating a safer, more compassionate future.

