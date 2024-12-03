CAASI-SIMS Handover of Part 174 Certificate The Civil Aviation Authority of Solomon Islands (CAASI) had hand-over Part 174 Certificate to The Solomon Islands Meteorological Service (SIMS) […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.