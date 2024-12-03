PUTITON Aims to Redefine Elite Professional Networking for the 1%

PUTITON Logo PUTITON beginnings with partners Michael and Raz

PUTITON: Exclusive networking for the top 1%. A new way to connect with top professionals, high-net-worth individuals, thought leaders, entrepreneurs and more.

Everyone talks about putting it on, so let's PUTITON.” — Michael R. Maljers

ROTTERDAM, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PUTITON.ONLINE , a cutting-edge professional networking platform, is breaking new ground by focusing on the top 1% of global high-net-worth individuals, top professionals in all industries, thought leaders, CEOs and entrepreneurs. In a world where professionals seek to maximize their time and avoid low-value distractions, PUTITON provides an exclusive space for meaningful connections and deeper engagement beyond the noise of traditional social media.The journey of PUTITON began in August 2022, inspired by founder Michael R. Maljers after a life-changing event. Despite a second surgery in October 2023, Michael's vision and perseverance led to the creation of PUTITON—an elite platform born out of the desire to help high-achievers build powerful networks and cut through the inefficiency of mainstream platforms like LinkedIn, which has increasingly become more social media than business-focused."People who want more out of life also want to waste less time on activities that don’t bring them value," Michael explains. "Listening to professionals talk about leaving LinkedIn gave me the spark to create a solution—PUTITON is designed for those seeking purposeful connections, driven by the desire to blend people, brands, and ideas seamlessly."PUTITON doesn’t just connect people—it fosters deeper, more meaningful relationships between the world's most driven individuals. Through a highly vetted membership process and cutting-edge features like advanced reputation management and soon AI-powered concierge services, the platform caters exclusively to elite professionals who value their time, reputation, and the quality of their networks.With the collective wealth of the global 1% exceeding $200 trillion, PUTITON's vision is clear: capture just 1% of this group, amounting to 380,000 members over the next five years. The platform's unique offering focuses on privacy, trusted connections, and exclusive insights—creating an unparalleled networking experience for the 1%.The difference between the 1% and the rest often lies in a combination of determination, long-term vision, and a willingness to take risks and learn from failure. These qualities help them think beyond conventional limitations and see possibilities where others do not."Everyone talks about putting it on," Michael adds, "so let's PUTITON."About PUTITON: PUTITON is an exclusive professional networking platform designed for high-net-worth individuals, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. Offering advanced reputation management tools, secure communication, and soon AI concierge services, PUTITON enables its members to build meaningful connections and enhance their personal brand in a trusted, elite environment.

