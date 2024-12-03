Submit Release
TWRA Opens Public Input on 2025-26 Hunting Seasons

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments on the 2025-26 hunting season dates and regulations. The comment period is now open through Jan. 1, 2025.

This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and opinions about hunting seasons and regulations with TWRA. Public comments will be considered by Wildlife Division staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments can be made by visiting  here.

 A preview of the Agency’s recommendations for hunting seasons will be made at the March meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, followed by an additional public comment period. Final recommendations will be made at the April meeting.

