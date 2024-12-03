The WIT (Women in Technology) Network Appoints Cheryl Stookes as Strategic Advisor

Cheryl Stookes, an Accomplished Revenue, and Growth Executive Joins The WIT Network to Expand Corporate Membership and Forge Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WIT (Women in Technology) Network proudly announces the appointment of Cheryl Stookes as a Strategic Growth Advisor. In this role, Cheryl will lead efforts to grow The WIT Network's corporate membership base and build impactful strategic partnerships, further strengthening the organization's mission of advancing women in technology."We are thrilled to welcome Cheryl to The WIT Network as a Strategic Growth Advisor," shared Christine Bongard, CEO of The WIT Network. "Her depth of experience and unwavering commitment to empowering women make her a perfect fit for this role. Under her guidance, we're looking forward to elevating our corporate memberships and expanding our network of strategic partners."With over 20 years of experience in technology sales, marketing, and partnerships leadership across Canada and the U.S., Cheryl Stookes is a highly respected leader known for driving revenue growth and building and scaling top-performing teams. Cheryl has held senior roles at industry leaders like AWS, Softchoice, Lenovo, and SHI International, where her strategies accelerated revenue, deepened customer engagement, and built impactful partnerships.In 2020, Cheryl published The Token Woman: A Guide to Thriving as a Female Leader in Sales, offering practical advice for women navigating careers in traditionally male-dominated industries. Cheryl's comprehensive experience across technology sales, partnerships, and marketing, combined with her passion for gender equity, aligns seamlessly with The WIT Network's mission to empower women and advance diversity in the tech sector."I am thrilled to join The WIT Network as a Strategic Growth Advisor," expressed Cheryl. "Since 2019, I've been a proud member of this inspiring community, including speakership roles at International Women's Day events. My commitment to advancing women's careers in technology is unwavering, and I'm motivated to contribute to The WIT Network's ongoing efforts. Their training, resources, and networking have empowered thousands of women globally, and I look forward to supporting their next phase of growth."About The WIT Network:The WIT Network is a global organization dedicated to driving meaningful change in the technology sector, working toward a balanced and inclusive workplace. With over 14,000 members across 80 countries, including 50 corporate partners, The WIT Network offers local and global events, providing education, mentorship, sponsorship, and networking opportunities to empower women and advance diversity in tech.For more information on The WIT Network, visit: https://thewitnetwork.com/

